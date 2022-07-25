Un Verano con Bad Bunny: The Reggaetón Star on Giving Back With Cheetos and What He’s Listening to This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With songs like “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Me Porto Bien,” Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti has undoubtedly become the soundtrack of Summer 2022. And as the musician relishes in the success of the LP — which has sat Number One on the Billboard 200 for five weeks — El Conejo Malo is also giving back to the Latino community, thanks to his partnership with Cheetos.

The snack brand and reggaetón mastermind are partnering for the third year in a row, but this time launching a $500,000 fund to encourage Latinx creatives to “make a positive impact.” Bad Bunny tells Rolling Stone that the fund will give out rewards of $25,000 to 20 select people who share how they’re making changes in their community — whether it be through art, music, food, education, or community service — using hashtags #DejaTuHuellaFund and #Entry on TikTok.

“The best thing of all is that it’s based on what defines each person as a human,” says Bad Bunny. “I just want people to share exactly who they are: their virtues, talents, and passion. Show us how they can give back to the community by being themselves. That’s the only thing I want them to do! It’s beautiful.”

Bad Bunny has had a busy summer (including a recent appearance at MLB All-Star Weekend) and the musician’s verano is only going to continue heating up, thanks to the success of his latest musical project.

“Once my albums come out, I sometimes listen to them once and I don’t tune in again,” he says of Un Verano Sin Ti. “This one, I’ve just kept listening.” (His songs currently on replay? “Moscow Mule” and “Otro Atardecer” with the Marías.)

Unlike his past LPs, which have featured collabs with musicians well-known in the reggaetón and Latin trap genres, Bad Bunny tapped into artists outside of the genre, adding an experimental layer to the record thanks to collaborations with artists such as electro-cumbia faves Bomba Estéreo on “Ojitos Lindos,” indie pop group the Marías on “Otro Atardecer,” and experimental duo Buscabella on “Andrea.”

“I love working with new and talented artists who are not as popular in the urban genre and sharing my art and everything beautiful that’s happening to me with artists who I think deserve it, and whose music I enjoy and respect,” he explains. “They put their all into it and they’re part of the success that’s led this album to be Number One.”

Along with enjoying his own music, Bad Bunny says he’s spent most of the summer spending quality time with friends and vacationing ahead of his fall World’s Hottest Tour, which includes stops at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium and New York’s Yankee Stadium.

“I’ve been relaxing, eating, and sleeping,” he says with a laugh. “I’m recharging and relaxing.” He’s also been streaming some music newcomers: “I’ve had RaiNao, a Puerto Rican artist who’s just getting started, on repeat all summer,” he says of the alternative perreo musician. And, of course, he’s been eating Hot Cheetos: “I have to eat them with water,” he quips: “if not, I’ll get fat!”