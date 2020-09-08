Audible’s New Deal Lets You Stream More Than 11,000 Audiobooks and Podcasts for Just $8

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re trying to catch up on some reading, you’ll want to take advantage of Audible’s new deal, which gets you unlimited access to more than 11,000 books and podcasts.

It’s part of Audible’s new streaming service called Audible Plus. A subscription costs just $7.95 per month (less than the price of Netflix), and lets you stream books from any of your devices through the Audible app, or download them for offline listening.

What is Audible Plus?

A subscription to Audible Plus includes access to the entire Audible Originals library, which are exclusive audiobooks and podcasts written and recorded by well-known authors and personalities. You’ll also get access to popular titles like the new James Taylor memoir Break Shot, Barack Obama’s The Audacity of Hope (read by the former president himself) and Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking (performed by Vanessa Redgrave).

Among the latest podcast offerings: Common’s Bluebird Memories, Andy Richter and Yvette Nicole Brown’s new podcast, Vroom Vroom, Kate McKinnon’s Heads Will Roll, and Rolling Stone reporter Erik Hedegaard’s new Charles Manson series, Meeting Manson.

Audible is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers, which will let you test drive the new service.

The most important thing to know about Audible Plus is that it doesn’t give you access to Audible’s entire library. That doesn’t mean you’ll be stuck with a stack of bum books, though. In addition to classics like George Orwell’s 1984 and Aldous Huxley’s Doors of Perception, Audible Plus’s library contains newer titles like St. Vincent’s Words + Music, Neil Young’s To Feel the Music, and Leonard Cohen’s Stranger Music.

You can find a complete list of every title available as part of Audible Plus here, and have the option to break down your search by genre, running time, newest arrivals, or average customer review.

Audible said it plans to grow Audible Plus’ catalog over time, so it will become an even better value the longer you subscribe. Audible Originals are released each month, so you’re guaranteed to get a couple of new things to listen to on a regular basis. At $7.95 per month, Audible Plus is the best value the company has ever offered, and an excellent resource if you’re interested in seeing whether audio books are worth it for you.

What is Audible Premium Plus?

Although it’s being offered as a standalone subscription, the perks of Audible Plus are also being rolled into Audible’s traditional service, which has been renamed Audible Premium Plus.

Premium Plus subscriptions start at $14.95 per month, and includes monthly “credits,” which you can spend on any audio book in Audible’s library. The books you select are yours to keep forever, even if you pause or cancel your Audible subscription, or drop down from Audible Premium Plus to Audible Plus. A one credit plan costs $14.95 per month, and a two-credit plan costs $22.95 per month.

If you’ve never subscribed to Audible before, you can get a 30-day free trial of Audible Premium Plus, which includes one credit, here. I’ve been an Audible subscriber on and off for a few years, and have always found something new or interesting to listen to. The performances (books are often read by their author), are also top notch, and allow you to hear the way the writer thought their words should be interpreted. I’ve downloaded the Audible version of titles I’d read before, and gotten a totally different experience.