On the Rocks: A$AP Rocky Debuts Whisky Brand Mercer + Prince

A$AP Rocky is throwing his hat in the (crowded) celebrity spirits ring with his own whisky. But, as usual, Flacko is doing things differently.

The multi-hyphenated artist has launched Mercer + Prince, a new blended Canadian whisky co-developed with Global Brand Equities and E. & J. Gallo. The whisky is now available for pre-order exclusively at ReserveBar.com for $32 (it will ship in early April), and will be on store shelves later this summer. Plus, ReserveBar is offering free shipping to the first 1,000 customers — try code MERCERPRINCE at checkout to see if you made the cut.

“I’m so excited and grateful to finally introduce Mercer + Prince to the world,” says Rocky, in a press release. “I have been learning about whisky from all over the world for the past decade and wanted to defy the rules to create something unique, while honoring and respecting industry traditions.”

Before opening the Mercer + Prince bottle, customers will notice its distinct look — designed by Rocky himself — featuring two integrated cups and a squared shape (to lay on its side or sit upright). The bottle design is the result of Rocky’s “napkin-sketch-turned-reality,” per the brand, and the inclusion of ready-to-drink cups was key, as he wanted customers “immediately open the bottle and pour a drink for themselves and a friend.”

“The bottle I designed is made to connect with the contemporary consumer,” says Rocky. “Mercer + Prince is smooth in taste, disruptive in packaging, and close to my heart in name. It’s accessible to all and appeals to a diverse audience, which was very important to me.” The liquor’s name, Mercer + Prince, references two cross streets close to Rocky’s heart in his native New York City.

Mercer + Prince also switches things up in the distillery. The spirit is aged at least four years in ex-bourbon American white oak barrels, and then “influenced” by rare Japanese Mizunara oak. This yields a smooth richness, according to the brand, with notes of caramel and vanilla, accompanied by hints of baked apple and cinnamon.

“Rocky is an intentional creator with a proven track record to innovate and I knew he would have the inventiveness to build a consumer product that is sophisticated yet disruptive,” says James Morrisey, Global Brand Equities Founder and CEO. Morrisey also recounts the development process: “We went from [Rocky] showing me a napkin sketch, to what later became the Mercer + Prince bottle, to bringing on board the best partner for this project, global leader, E. & J. Gallo.”

Head to ReserveBar.com to pre-order a bottle of Rocky’s new creation for yourself. Mercer + Prince suggests enjoying the whisky neat, over ice (more aptly, on the rocks), or in cocktails.