A$AP Rocky’s Next Release is Fashion-Focused After Being Named Artistic Director at PacSun

In the age of Instagram and flash-fame, PacSun has arguably embraced celebrity and influencer branding more than any other large fashion company. In the past five years, PacSun has partnered with celebrities such as Kylie and Kendall Jenner to promote their clothing, not to mention teaming up with Fear of God for the buzzy “Essentials” brand. This has helped bring the company, which filed for bankruptcy in 2016, to the forefront of the fast-fashion market.

In continuation with this trend, PacSun named A$AP Rocky its Guest Artistic Director last week, with “collab” collections expected to drop periodically in the coming months. PacSun says Rocky will help “oversee designer collaborations, brand campaigns and in-store activations to support the launches in both the PacSun DTLA and Soho stores.”

This is the largest, but not the first collaboration between PacSun and A$AP Mob — the New York rap collective of which Rocky is a member. A$AP Mob collaborated on capsule collections with PacSun as recently as last year, though this is the first time Rocky himself is taking over the artistic reins.

For A$AP Rocky, this appointment marks the beginning of an 18-month stint working with the fashion brand. Rocky has also hinted that a new album is in the works — his first full-length since 2018 — so the rapper is no doubt hoping to capitalize on the buzz from both projects to support the other.

PacSun, meantime, has shifted its focus towards online shopping and marketing, since its inception as a surf and skate shop in California almost four decades ago. The move to include young, well-known celebrities in their branding has had a large impact, with the company enjoying a boom in sales over the past year and a half. This was only supplemented by the Covid-19 pandemic, when more people than ever spent time online, shopping and scrolling through social media.

The first line birthed between A$AP Rocky and PacSun will come out later this week, in the form of reworked Vans sneakers. In the meantime, you can shop these PacSun pieces, which we think would work quite well with the new A$AP Rocky x PacSun shoes.

