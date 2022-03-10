RS Recommends: A$AP Rocky’s Eddie Bauer Collab Is (Surprisingly) Still in Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

A$AP Rocky is arguably just as famous for his style as his platinum-certified music. Now, the rapper has a new Rocky-approved clothing line for the masses: his Eddie Bauer x A$AP Worldwide collection with PacSun.

In a recent Instagram post, Rocky showcased the collection with images of his cousin and fellow A$AP Mob member, A$AP Nast, rocking pieces in the snow with the caption “NEW NEW!!!.”

The clothing line, which features outerwear-inspired pieces like camo fleeces, puffer jackets, and windbreakers, is still available at PacSun.com and EddieBauer.com. Focusing on the EBTek line, which was popular back in the nineties and oughts for outdoor activewear, the collection blends vintage-inspired style with Rocky’s signature streetstyle acumen.

“Eddie Bauer is such an iconic brand with rich heritage, and I thought it would be cool to revisit their archive and reimagine some of their core styles,” says Rocky, in a press release. “I’m always down for camo, and the pieces work not only in the outdoors but are good for cozy travel now that the world is moving a little bit more than last year.”

Following a string of collaborative drops at PacSun with brands like Vans and Russell, the Eddie Bauer x A$AP Worldwide marks Rocky’s latest move as the current guest artistic director at PacSun. With flame Vans sneakers and loungy sweats from Russell Athletic, Rocky’s PacSun drops are ideal for fans looking to cop some of the rapper’s famous style. Better still, many of the pieces (including those fiery Vans) are still in stock at PacSun.com.

Rocky was named guest artistic director at PacSun in July of 2021 following multiple collaborative capsules from A$AP Mob and the California retailer. The rapper’s stint is slated to last 18 months, so we can expect a few more drops in the near future. In the meantime, be sure to grab some of the Eddie Bauer x A$AP Worldwide pieces before they sell out.