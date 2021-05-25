Nothing Hides Heartbreak, but A-Rod’s New ‘Makeup’ Line Could Help Cover Up Your Scars

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s hard to avoid seeing mentions of Bennifer 2.0 these days, but Alex Rodriguez is getting over J. Lo the best way he knows how: by getting on with business.

The former baseball player-turned-entrepreneur has put his name — and mug — behind a new men’s “makeup” line, in collaboration with men’s wellness site, Hims.

The Hims “Blur Stick” is billed as a “sleek, effective concealer stick specially formulated for men.” Packaged in a Chapstick-sized tube, the Blur Stick rolls onto your face to cover up acne, dark circles, razor bumps and other skin blemishes. Formulated with ingredients like jojoba oil and aloe, it also helps to cover up and calm any nicks and cuts from shaving.

Hims

Buy: Hims Blur Stick at $22

A-Rod has never been shy to speak out about skincare — his ex, Jennifer Lopez famously declared that he uses products from her J. Lo Beauty line on himself — but the former athlete says he had a hard time finding products designed specifically for men.

The Blur Stick is available in eight shades, ranging from “fair” to “deep,” and the company says the shades are able to match most skin tones. The ingredients, meantime, help soothe and moisturize while providing quick, smooth coverage to camouflage blemishes quickly. As an athlete, Rodriguez says it was important for the concealer to not only be moisturizing, but sweat-proof as well; your acne and dark circles stay covered up in the sun during the day but the concealer wipes off easily with a face towel or cloth at night.

As an early investor in Hims (and sister site Hers, who coincidentally is promoting a J. Lo collab right now) Rodriguez has worked with the team on the business end, but this is his first collaboration on a product. of things The Blur Stick is the newest addition to the Hims & Hers line of skincare products that also includes a selection of moisturizers, serums and supplements.

“Since I met the Hims & Hers team, it was clear to me that they were revolutionizing telehealth and direct-to-consumer products,” Rodriguez, says, in a press release. “Like other Hims & Hers products, accessibility and convenience were central to the development of the Blur Stick. For years, I have been looking for something I can use to touch-up a blemish or razor bump quickly and discreetly, and the Hims & Hers product development team has delivered it.”

The Blur Stick retails for $22 and is available to buy now on the Hims website.