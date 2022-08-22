Moisturized to the Gods: Ariana Grande Unveils ‘God Is a Woman’ Line of Body Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty line hit Ulta stores just this April, but the award-winning singer has more in store for her fans. Grande has just released her brand-new God is a Woman Body Line, an extension of her original God is a Woman fragrance collection.

Buy God is a Woman Body Line $12+

This new body care collection is sold exclusively on Ulta.com and Grande is launching four new products in the God is a Woman line, including a body scrub, body oil, hand and body cream, and a travel spray.

Grande herself favors the body scrub from the launch. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil,” she says in a press release.

The body scrub packs ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil, for gentle exfoliation that leaves your skin feeling supple and smooth. The fragrance itself is subtle and sweet, with notes of vanilla, rose petals and pear. Plus, the product is 100% vegan — as is the rest of her collection — adding to the skin-care essential’s allure.

ULTA Beauty

Buy God Is A Woman Body Scrub Soufflé $30

My personal favorite is the hand and body cream, which the brand says should both hydrate and moisturize your skin. It’s also quick-absorbing, so you don’t have to worry about your hands feeling sticky or clammy even if you’re applying a generous dose of this product. It’s also got a similar scent to the original God is a Woman fragrance, packing both floral and fruity notes.

ULTA Beauty

Buy God is a Woman Hand and Body Cream $12

Interested in shopping the full collection? Head to Ulta.com. Currently, Ulta is even offering a free gift with every $42 purchase, while stocks last.