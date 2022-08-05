RS Recommends: What to Watch on Apple TV+ (and How to Stream it Free)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When the heartfelt hit Ted Lasso earned a massive amount of Emmy nominations earlier this summer, it became one of the most celebrated series of the year with 20 nods. But for anyone who wanted to check out what the show was all about, you could only stream it one place: Apple TV+, Apple’s very own streaming service.

So what sets Apple TV+ apart, and is it really worth adding another subscription to your plate? Here are some of the highlights of what to watch on the streamer — and what you need to know about how to get a free trial to the service.

How Much Does Apple TV+ Cost?

A monthly subscription to Apple TV+ will cost you as little as $4.99 per month. You can sign up for the streaming service through your Apple ID, and you can start watching series and movies through the Apple TV app on your device.

If you’re comparing the cost of Apple TV+ to other streamers, like Netflix, it’s one of the most budget-friendly streaming services out there right now.

Netflix’s Basic monthly plan, for instance, costs $9.99 per month. HBO Max’s monthly plan starts at $9.99, while the ad-free subscription costs $14.99 per month. Hulu, meantime, costs $6.99 per month for its ad-supported plan, though it’s one of the few streamers that offers a free trial before you have to commit to the monthly pricing. At just $4.99, Apple TV+ pricing is a steal.

Once you start your Apple TV+ subscription, you can watch shows and films through the Apple TV app and streaming devices, including your Roku, Apple TV 4K, Fire TV stick, and even through your gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.

If you’re wondering how you can test out Apple TV+ for free, read on for a few must-know tips about an Apple TV free trial.

Does Apple TV+ Have a Free Trial?

Yes, Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial before you have to pay the monthly subscription of $4.99. You can get the streamer free when signing up for your subscription plan, whether you’re streaming on an iPhone, your new iPad, or through your smart TV and an Apple TV 4K device. There is no contract required and you can cancel your Apple TV+ free trial anytime within the week without getting charged.

But there’s also another way to get an even longer trial period: Certain eligible Apple hardware purchases come with a three-month Apple TV+ free trial. Apple says that you can automatically see the free trial option in the Apple TV app on your new device.

Get Apple TV+ Free for a Year Through T-Mobile: That’s not a typo, either. You can get a one-year Apple TV+ subscription for free through T-Mobile. You’ll need a T-Mobile account, and you can check to see if your plan is eligible for the Apple TV+ promotion online here.

Get Apple TV+ at Best Buy: Another one of the best Apple TV+ deals online right now? You can also score three months of Apple TV+ for free through Best Buy — no strings attached. Check out the deal online here.

Which Shows Can You Watch on Apple TV+?

If you’re trying to find the year’s best TV shows to watch (so far, at least), you can find a good chunk of them on Apple TV+, including Pachinko and Severance. Here’s a short list of the best shows streaming now on Apple TV+.

Apple Originals: It’s the exclusive streamer for Apple Originals, like the critically-acclaimed series, including the 14-time Emmy-nominated drama/thriller Severance, which stars Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette, as well as the first two seasons of the Emmy nominee The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell.

Ted Lasso: Along with the new episodes of its own Originals, Apple TV+ is also home to the first two seasons of the excellent, 20-time Emmy-nominated comedy, Ted Lasso, which stars Jason Sudeikis as the optimistic soccer coach. The show alone is one of the best reasons to get Apple TV+, since it’s the only place you can watch all the hit show’s episodes online.

More Series (and Sports): Apple TV+ also has a massive library of other drama and comedy series, including Loot with Maya Rudolph, Physical starring Rose Byrne, and sci-fi drama For All Mankind starring Joel Kinnaman. It also includes access to nonfiction shows like The Problem With Jon Stewart and Prehistoric Planet. And there are even plenty of family-friendly series like the Peanuts Classics and Harriet the Spy.

Sports fans are in luck, too: You can also check out Friday night baseball and live MLB games with your Apple TV+ plan.

Which Movies Can You Watch on Apple TV+?

There are also a number of award-winning movies (and contenders) on Apple TV+. If you watched the Oscars earlier this year, you know that the biggest award of the night went to CODA, the Sundance hit that exclusively streamed on Apple TV+. It’s a part of a group of must-see movies on the streaming platform, and it seems like the list keeps growing.

With your Apple TV+ subscription (and the free trial), you can also stream new releases like comedy Cha Cha Real Smooth, another winner at the Sundance Film Festival featuring Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, and Cooper Raiff.

From award-winning dramas to action blockbusters, Apple TV+ also has a library of family and kids’ movies, like the newly released Luck. The bottom line is that you won’t have to scroll long to find a film to watch on Apple TV+.

Is Apple TV+ Worth It?

With so many other streaming services to choose from these days, is it really worth spending your cash on an Apple TV+ plan? Does it really offer something that other streamers don’t? The short answer: yes.

If you want to watch exclusive, acclaimed series and Apple Originals like Ted Lasso and Severance, plus award-winning films, starting an Apple TV+ subscription is a no-brainer. It costs nothing up front thanks to the free trial, and you can simply cancel your plan if you decide it’s not what you’re looking for. And what better way to start streaming than that?