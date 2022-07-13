Anderson .Paak Proves He’s Been ‘Classic Since Forever’ in New Vans Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Anderson .Paak continues his creative relationship with Vans in the brand’s latest “Classic Since Forever” campaign. The project includes a playful video and lookbook that features .Paak flaunting some of the brand’s most iconic styles.

For the campaign, .Paak hits the drums in full Silk Sonic garb, plus from the Vans Classics line. Vans chose to highlight its most timeless styles for the partnership, including the Authentic, Era, Slip-On, Sk8 Hi, and the Old Skool. Like .Paak, these re-imagined Vans staples bring influences from the past and present together in harmony.

The “Classic Since Forever” campaign follows the recent release of .Paak’s third capsule line with the footwear company: The Vanderson Collection. The line is filled with earth tones, tie-dyes, and paisleys that have come to be synonymous with .Paak’s authentic, retro-inspired look. Naturally, some of the .Paak-designed styles overlap with the Classics, such as the Vans X Anderson .Paak Authentic.

The “Leave The Door Open” musician’s partnership with Vans is more than fitting. As one-half of super-duo Silk Sonic, .Paak has been bringing the spirit of old-school cool to the mainstream since the release of the duo’s Grammy-winning 2021 album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. Along with his musical counterpart Bruno Mars, .Paak embodies the spirit of Seventies R&B through both his sound and fashion sense. Like .Paak, the footwear company proudly establishes itself as a steward of throwback style, keeping it fresh rather than succumbing to nostalgia.

Vans has been a part of .Paak’s story since the early days of his career. Long before he was an eight-time Grammy-winning Artist, .Paak left home for Hollywood and enrolled himself in drumming school. To pay for his tuition, .Paak took a job at a Vans store in Los Angeles’ Canoga Park neighborhood. Fifteen years later, .Paak is still keeping it classic, maintaining his connection to his roots.

Fans can shop the looks from the “Classic Since Forever” campaign on the Vans website. Syles are available in a wide range of men’s, women’s, and kid’s sizes. More ambassadors are expected to join the campaign in the coming months, with model Paloma Elsesser set to front the fall campaign.