‘And Just Like That’ Fashion, Where to Buy It, and the Dupes We Are Obsessing Over

The wardrobe for And Just Like That is chic, sexy, and sometimes bizarre. From gorgeous dresses, funky heels, and a clutch that looks like a pigeon? The show has garnered a lot of attention during season two as Carrie Bradshaw and company renavigate life as seasoned women in a new era. The dynamics and fashion are only getting more interesting.

“They each had their own lane that they were in, and there was such a strong roadmap that has carried through over the years,” noted costume designer Molly Rogers, successor to the original Pat Field from Sex and the City’s heyday. “Everybody was individually styled for where they were living or working in New York.”

Whether you like or hate the outfits these characters embody, it’s easy to see the impact a single item from the show, like the J.W. Anderson Pigeon Clutch, can have. Here’s where to buy those truly iconic outfits you’ve been obsessing over and dupes you’ll love just as much.

Where To Buy And Just Like That Fashion

Episode Five, Miranda’s Stella McCartney Ribbed-Knit Wool Sweater

Miranda’s outfits are always very transparent. During Sex in the City, her up-tight demeanor was well reflected in a plethora of suits. However, this season Miranda’s new sense of freedom is expressed in color, texture, and experimentation. This Stell McCartney Sweater represents the endearing mother Miranda has become, feeling playful with its contrasting colors, shapes, and asymmetrical hem.

Dupes: When picking out a replica, shoot for something bright and warm, with a bit of sophistication or a shift in knit direction. I love this Vans Pink & Brown Cardigan ( $200 $140) or the Missing You Already Unbalanced Sweater ( $275 $63) at Ssense for their ability to dress up or down and subtle, intriguing details.

Episode Six, Charlotte’s Lululemon Define Jacket

Charlotte may have had lofty goals, but she also understood how to face reality. This outfit is no exception. Rather than wearing a bougie workout fit, she chooses realism, as shown in the Lululemon Define Jacket. It’s a trustworthy brand that consumers come back to time and time again for its quality fabrics and range of sizes. Editor’s picks

Dupes: For slightly cheaper, check out the Nike Therma Fit Pullover ($62) or the Adidas x Stella McCartney collab ($100) from Nordstrom. They’re great alternatives with the same high-quality standards but with a little savings.

Episode Two, Carrie’s J.W. Anderson Pigeon Clutch

Before the second season aired, the J.W. Anderson Pigeon Clutch had already amassed fame. While supplies are limited, there are still a few out there which will surely become collector items though not very practical.

Dupes: It’s hard to compare any of these to the original, but there are a few great alternatives. This Rhinestone Tiger Clutch ($78) and Fish Evening Bag ($90) are just as camp and will make a statement.

Episode Six, Anthony’s Fendi Monogram Crewneck

There are very few men on the show with impeccable taste like Anthony. His penchant for only the best gave audiences well-tailored suits, hemmed pants, and great silhouettes season after season. This Fendi Monogram Crewneck is no different. The dark color and tight fit slimmed his already well-taken-care-of body, and the subtle monogram texture elevated the styling ever so slightly. Chefs kiss.

Dupes: It is, however, a bit pricy. As an alternative, I love this Acne Studios Crewneck ( $470 $207) from Ssense, which is a bit punchier and eye-grabbing. Or this one from Saturdays NYC ($295 $89) retains some subtly but replaces the monogram with a pattern.

Episode One, Miranda’s Silvia Tcherassi Red Tawny Dress

Miranda’s LA look is relaxed and comfortable yet chic. We are first introduced to this in episode one when she wears a Silvia Tcherassi Red Tawny Dress. Its lightweight fabric looked comfortable, and its shift in the wind felt elegant. Again, the bright contrasting colors suit Miranda in this new phase of her life, where she finds joy in the untraditional.

Dupes: I love the open back, bright pattern, and shift on this MISA Los Angeles Halterneck ( $570 $171). Or, for something truly unique, try this Baobab Ombré Dress ($330). Much like Miranda’s, it’s a head-turning statement piece.

Episode Five, Nya’s J.W. Anderson Bumper-Tube Leather Mules

Nya’s J.W. Anderson Bumper-Tube Leather Mules are bold and eye-catching, much like Dr. Nya Wallace. While the original colorways are currently out of stock, you can find plenty of alternatives on various retailers like Mytheresa, Farfetch, Cettire, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Dupes: While the originals are already at an incredible discount, try looking at the Saks Fifth Avenue Block Heel Mules ( $250 $75), which come in two deliciously bright colors and neutrals. Or, these Coach Kellie Mules ($85 – $225) emulate the puffed texture of the originals, but come in seven creamy colors.

Episode Five, Charlotte’s Ralph Lauren Wool Blazer Jacket

As Charlotte notes in the episode, her Ralph Lauren blazer is vintage but has become synonymous with the brand. They always have a similar style in stock. It’s safe to say this investment piece will always remain in vogue.

Dupes: Quite a few alternatives are perfectly suitable dupes and don’t come with a $2,500 price tag. The Rag & Bone Elle Cropped Blazer ( $595 $208), Derek Lam Harrison Plain Blazer ( $650 $318), and Alice + Olivia Colley Blazer ($550) are all great alternatives for a classic item.

Episode Two, Charlotte’s Valextra Iside Mini Textured-Leather Tote

Although quite simple, Charlotte’s Valextra Mini Tote is a spotlight stealer. Its geometric shape and contrasting piping make it eye-catching, especially when paired with Charlotte’s contrasting top.

Dupes: The price tag on this one is quite a headache; however, Coach’s Sammy Top Handle ($450) is not only a spot-on dupe but comes at a much more palatable price tag. I also recommend the Marc Jacobs Mini Leather Top-Handle Bag ($395), which is slightly different in shape but has some added detail and style.