Amazon Quietly Launches a Monthly Vinyl Subscription Service

Vinyl is more popular than it’s been since the mid 1980s, and if you’ve just gotten your first turntable it’s time to start building up your record collection. Unfortunately, finding copies of classic albums has gotten really tough, which is why Amazon has launched a new Vinyl Of The Month Club.

This subscription makes it easy to get your hands on some choice albums without having to track them down. This new program joins Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and Audible Plus, Amazon’s other media-related subscription services.

Amazon’s Vinyl Of The Month Club is fairly new, and the company hasn’t promoted it very much, so we’ve collected everything you need to know about how the program works below.

How Much Does It Cost?

A subscription to Amazon’s Vinyl Of The Month Club costs $24.99. You pay month-to-month, and can skip a month or cancel at any time.

Do You Have To Pay For Shipping?

No, Amazon covers the cost of shipping.

Do You Need Amazon Prime?

No, this subscription is available to anyone shopping on Amazon.

Do You Get To Pick The Album Of The Month?

No. Each album is picked out by a member of Amazon’s Music team.

What Albums Do You Get?

Amazon says that it’s selecting albums from the “golden era of vinyl,” which it defines as the 1960s and 1970s. It singles out Pink Floyd, Aretha Franklin, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Miles Davis and Abba as examples of artists that fit their criteria. One Amazon user noted that the first two albums released to subscribers were Pink Floyd’s The Wall and London Calling by The Clash.

Can You Return An Album If You Don’t Like It?

Yes, if you receive an album you’re not into, you can return it at no cost. The catch is that it needs to be in “new and unused condition,” which basically means sealed. If you’re unsure whether or not you’ll like an album, we recommend sampling it on the streaming service of your choice. If you like what you hear, keep it.

Is It A Good Deal?

If the first two albums are anything to go on, subscribing to Amazon’s Vinyl Of The Month Club is actually a good investment. A copy of The Wall currently goes for $47, and London Calling fetches $32.56. It’s important to note that Amazon doesn’t say which pressing of these albums go out to subscribers.

The Bottom Line

If you like classic rock, pop, jazz, and R&B, you should definitely consider signing up for Amazon’s Vinyl Of The Month Club. Because it’s a month-to-month commitment, you can always cancel if you’re not satisfied with the albums you’ve received. At the very least, it’s a fun way to add some new music to your record collection without crate digging. Worst comes to worst, you can always trade albums with a fellow record collector.

