Amazon’s New Update Lets You (Finally) Share Your Prime Video Account With Multiple Users

Amazon is finally catching up to its competition — at least when it comes to streaming — with the announcement that Prime Video customers will now be able to create up to six different viewer profiles on one account.

While Amazon has made its mark on streaming content in recent years, thanks to the success of shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jack Ryan, and the new Janelle Monae-starring Homecoming, its Prime Video service was, until this week, only accessible from a single profile. The ability to create multiple profiles to personalize watchlists and receive recommendations tailored to individual users is something rival services like Hulu and Netflix have offered for years. Even Disney+, which just launched last fall, allows up to seven profiles to be created on one subscription.

Amazon began rolling out the new Prime Video profiles feature this week. Amazon Prime members will now be able to create up to five additional profiles (in addition to their own). Everyone will still have to log-in with the main account member’s email and password.

Similar to say, your Hulu profile, your individual Prime Video profile will let you create a watchlist, pick up where you left off from a show, and easily find other content to watch based on your streaming activity. Parents can also set a Prime Video Kids profile, which will only display shows and movies rated for kids 12 and under. There’s also the ability to set up a host of parental controls to further restrict what kids are watching.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can start adding users to your Prime Video account now (get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here). The new feature works using the Prime Video app on Android and iOS phones, on your computer, Fire tablets and via the Fire TV Prime Video app.