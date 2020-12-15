Holiday Shipping Deadlines Are Here — You Can Dodge Them With a Free Amazon Prime Trial

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

UPS and FedEx have become so overwhelmed by the influx of online shopping orders they’ve limited how many packages they’re willing to pick up, which has led to big shipping delays for many online retailers. Amazon has sidestepped this issue by developing its own shipping company whose sole focus is delivering the site’s gear.

If you’re in the middle last-minute holiday shopping, but don’t like feeling the pressure of looming shipping deadlines, your best bet is signing up for Amazon Prime.

Amazon’s subscription comes with a bunch of great perks, but the biggest one is free two-day shipping on tens of thousands of items with no minimum purchase requirement. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month ($119 for a year), but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to test it out for the holidays.

You’ll have access to all of Amazon Prime’s features during your free subscription, and can cancel at any time without a penalty. After your trial is up, you’ll be billed for a monthly or annual subscription depending on what plan you’ve chosen. Most items sold on Amazon are eligible for two-day shipping if you’re a Prime member, but gear sold by third-party sellers may not be.

You can place as many orders as you want during your Amazon Prime trial, and won’t get hit with any extra fees or face restrictions. If you’re placing a large order, Amazon may ask if you’d prefer to receive items as quickly as possible, or in as few shipments as possible.

If you haven’t given Amazon Prime a try, right now is the best time of year to sign up. You can finish (or start) your holiday shopping without worrying about items arriving after New Year’s Day. Some items — like AirPods Pro — have begun to sell out, though, so it’s wise to start shopping as soon as possible.

We have some great holiday gift guides if you can’t think of what to get the people on your list, and made sure many items are available through Amazon Prime.