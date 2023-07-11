These Espresso Machine Sales are Hidden Gems of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is here, with deals on just about every product under the sun during July 11 and 12 only. But while items like electronics and home essentials get most of the attention, there’s another category worth checking out: espresso machines.

If you’ve been thinking of getting a high-quality espresso machine for your home, now is the time. The best Prime Day espresso machine deals include steep discounts on popular machines like the Breville Barista Express and the Philips 3200, as well as deals on capsule Nespresso machines.

Below are some of the best Amazon Prime Day espresso machine deals to shop right now. Just remember that most Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime Members, but, if you don’t have a membership, you can get a 30-day free trial here to access all the deals for free.

Best Prime Day Espresso Machine Deals

With sleek looks and an easy-to-use interface, this best-selling Barista Express from Breville is a great way to get into making espresso drinks at home. It’s normally a great deal at $750, but with its current $200 price cut during Prime Day, it’s a steal. Breville has some other machines discounted as well (see those below), but for most people, this Barista Express delivers the most value.

Buy Breville Barista Express $549.95

Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine, $374.95 (was $499.95)

Breville The Infuser Espresso Machine, $445.95 (was $599.95)

Breville Barista Express Impress Espresso Machine, $719.95 (was $899.95)

Nespresso machines are still king when it comes to convenient coffee. If you’re in need of a fast, easy espresso maker (or maybe your Nespresso machine is getting long in the tooth), grab this Nespresso VertuoPlus Solo while it’s on sale during Prime Day.

Buy Nespresso VertuoPlus $110.45

Nespresso Lattissima Pro Coffee and Espresso Machine, $469.95 (was $649)

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine, $559 (was $999.99)

De'Longhi is another trusted brand in the espresso machine space that's offering some of the best Prime Day espresso machine deals. La Specialista Arte, for example, is a highly capable machine that's great for beginner baristas as well as experienced coffee geeks shopping on a budget. Right now, at just under $500, it's a great deal.

Buy De’Longhi La Specialista Arte $499.95

De’Longhi All-in-One Coffee & Espresso Machine, $259.95 (was $299.95)

Calphalon Espresso Machine, $369.99 (was $442.11)

Tchibo Fully Automatic Coffee & Espresso Machine, $299 (was $399)

Hamilton Beach 15 Bar Espresso Machine, $69.99 (was $99.99)