Think Amazon Has the Best Deals This Week? These Sites Would Beg to Differ

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Millions of people are expected to shop Amazon’s Prime Day event this week, but a number of other big-box retailers and online sites are offering up competing deals and sale events, in an effort to get a piece of the action.

According to Sara Skirboll, a Shopping and Trends Expert at RetailMeNot, consumers will have a lot of choice this week when it comes to shopping online. “Yes, Prime Day is an Amazon-exclusive event,” she says, “but competitors are eager to tap into the wallets of shoppers who are already online that day looking to spend.” Skirboll says RetailMeNot noted 200 retailers getting in on the Prime Day action last year, with stores like Target and Walmart leading the charge. Even more non-Amazon sites are expected to offer some sort of sale or discount this year.

If you’re looking to score a deal on a product you’ve been eyeing for months (say, a top robot vacuum or pair of wireless headphones) Skirboll says this is the week to shop online. “According to our research, retailers are significantly more likely than they were in 2019 to say they will offer their deepest discounts during Amazon Prime Day rather than Black Friday or Cyber Monday weekend this year,” she says. The RetailMeNot data shows 46% of merchants ready to make a deal with lower prices this week, compared to only 38% who dropped prices during Prime Day last year.

And while consumers can always take the “wait and see” approach and hope for better prices on Black Friday, Skirboll says there’s another benefit to shopping early, aside from snagging a deal: “While there’s a possibility Black Friday will offer a slightly better deal on certain items, for many shoppers the security of knowing they got the items they needed (and still at a great price) is worth the extra spend.”

What Are the Best Prime Day Alternative Sales to Shop?

There are hundreds of sites offering deals and discounts this week, in addition to Amazon. We’ve done the research and rounded up the best sales to shop.

1. Target “Deal Days”

Target is launching its “Deal Days” on October 13 and 14 — the same days as Prime Day. Target says shoppers can expect hundreds of thousands of deals, including new savings on top electronics, home decor, toys and beauty. Halloween costumes are also buy one, get one free, and fall decor is marked down across the site right now too.

Unlike Amazon, which requires you to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership to score the best days on Prime Day, Target’s deals are open to everyone — no membership fee required. See the best deals here on Target.com.

2. Walmart “Big Save” Event

Walmart’s “Big Save” event runs till October 15 — a full day longer than Prime Day. Get up to 50% off toys, 20% off electronics, up to 33% off video games and up to 50% off clothing and accessories (including huge discounts on Levi’s, Champion and Eddie Bauer, plus Nike sneakers starting at $32).

Among the other top Walmart “Big Save” deals: We spotted the Instant Pot for just $49, robot vacuums for $99, and flat-screen LED TVs for just $88. Also: Walmart somehow has a whole stock of Gucci sunglasses online starting at just $149 (we won’t tell if you won’t).

Shoppers will also get free two-day shipping on orders over $35 and next-day in-store pickup on select items. See the best deals here on Walmart.com.

3. Nordstrom Clearance Event

Nordstrom typically discounts most of its inventory during its big Anniversary Sale, but they’re putting a ton of items on sale this week with an additional 25% off clearance. For two days only, score up to 60% off on clothing, shoes and accessories (excluding designer) – in stores and online.

The clearance extends to men’s and women’s apparel, kids clothing and home goods too. See the best deals here on Nordstrom.com.

4. The Home Depot Flash Sale

The Home Depot has its “Fall Savings” event happening now but the discounts get larger during its surprise flash sale from October 13 to 15. For 72 hours only, save 50% on select furniture, decor items, kitchenware and more. Halloween decorations are also on sale. Get fast shipping and free delivery on millions of items. See the best deals here on HomeDepot.com.

5. Shop Disney Halloween Sale

If you’re looking for that perfect Halloween costume, shopDisney has Halloween costumes, accessories and decorations for up to 40% off right now. Discount applies to costumes for kids and adults, and also Disney’s new range of adaptive costumes (see our review here).

If you’re getting a head-start on holiday shopping, shopDisney also has a ton of gift ideas, toys, stuffed animals and decor items available right now. See the best deals here on shopDisney.com.