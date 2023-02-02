Amazon Launches Online Pharmacy Membership, With Monthly Prescriptions Filled for $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

You can buy everything from air fryers to fancy spin bikes on Amazon, and now, you can buy your prescription medication from the site as well.

Amazon is getting into the prescription drugs market with the launch of “RxPass,” a new service that offers patients access to commonly prescribed generic medications across more than 80 common health conditions (think high blood pressure, anxiety, diabetes). Users can fill their prescriptions online and then get all of their eligible medications delivered for a flat monthly fee of $5.

The new offering is reserved for members of Amazon Prime, the site’s popular subscription service that gets you everything from free shipping and free TV/movie streaming, to special, member-only shopping deals.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99/month but the site has a 30-day free trial that you can get here to test out the service now.

Buy 30-Day Free Trial Amazon Prime

RxPass is available for customers who pay with insurance or out of pocket. There is no co-pay associated with each online “visit” and Amazon says its relationship with pharmaceutical companies could lead to discounts of up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand name medication.

To sign up for RxPass, log onto Amazon.com with the email associated with your Prime Membership. Create an Amazon Pharmacy profile and fill-out a questionnaire to upload your prescription information, and to determine which medications you are eligible for under the Amazon plan.

Your medications will arrive in the mail just like a regular Amazon package. One of the perks of a Prime Membership: your prescriptions will be delivered with free shipping. Trending Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Launch World Tour With Ecstatic, Emotional Tampa Show Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Was ‘Cruel’ and ‘Rigged,’ Say Contestants We Met TikTok's ‘Scar Girl’ in Person. The Official Ruling? She Doesn’t Owe You Sh-t ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Begs the Question: Is M. Night Shyamalan Doing OK?

Buy 30-Day Free Trial Amazon Prime

One caveat for now: not everyone will be eligible for RxPass at the start. People with Medicare, Medicaid or another form of government-funded insurance are currently ineligible for the program.

Amazon is also not authorized to ship medications right now to certain states, including California, Louisiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Texas. See a full eligibility list at Amazon.com.

RxPass is the first prescription-based health and wellness initiative from Amazon. The site already stocks hundreds of over-the-counter health care products, like allergy medication, supplements, cold and flu suppressents and pain relievers.