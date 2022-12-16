You Can (Finally) Shop Your Favorite Artist’s Merch on the Amazon Music App

Looking for band tees and accessories? The online retailer’s official Artist Merch Shop just got easier to shop on your phone

Whether you’re looking for new Lizzo graphic tees or more Grateful Dead gear this season, the best music merch shop just opened up its virtual doors, just in time for the holidays. Amazon has long been a go-to for official memorabilia for the biggest bands and artists in the world, from the Rolling Stones to Doja Cat. And now, Amazon Music has launched the popular Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop on its very own app so you can buy new gear and vinyl releases from the same place you stream your favorite songs.

So which artists can music fans find on the Amazon Music in-app experience? You can shop official merchandise from a huge catalog of performers across every genre, from rock to country to pop. After all, Amazon doesn’t bill itself as “the world’s biggest destination for music merchandise” for no reason.

Some of the bands featured on the app’s online merch shop include the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Queen, Grateful Dead, and Kiss. Doja Cat, Britney, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood, Elvis, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, and Breland also have their own Artist Merch Shops that you can now check out directly through the Amazon Music app. Each artist offers different gear, from exclusive graphic tees to hard-to-find phone cases, tote bags to cold-weather accessories – all designed to help you show off your fandom in style (and to easily shop – especially with a Prime membership).

If you're unfamiliar with the music streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited lets you listen to over 100 million songs ad free right on your device. Normally $9.99 a month (and 8.99 for Prime members) , new subscribers can test out a subscription for free for three months thanks to a limited-time promotion, no promo code required, then you'll pay the standard monthly rate. After you download the app, you're ready to rock, stream new tunes, and shop for new merch all in one place.

On the Amazon Music app, you can access the Merch Shop directly under the app’s Search tab. From there, you can explore by price, featured artists, genre, and era to find new apparel, CDs, and vinyl, too.

When you’re shopping in the app, you can also browse through a ton of new collections, whether you’re looking for stocking stuffer ideas or even a baseball cap to celebrate your go-to band. After you’re done shopping, you can click back over to your music library and cue up another track. The bottom line: There’s something for every music fan on the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop. With holiday shopping in full swing, check out the complete collection through the app and online at the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop.