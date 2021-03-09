 Amazon Explore Reviews 2021: Book Virtual Events, Experiences Online - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Amazon Launches Virtual Music Experiences, as Part of New ‘Amazon Explore’ Portal

Not leaving the house just yet? Amazon is offering dozens of live music-themed events online, from tours of musical birthplaces, to private concerts you can stream at home

Tim Chan

Lifestyle & Market Editor

amazon explore music

Amazon

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon is getting into the virtual events space with new Amazon Explore experiences for music fans. First launched last September, Amazon Explore offers hundreds of live streaming events that connect viewers with local hosts and experts for everything from cooking classes to mini concerts and more.

Amazon Explore experiences start at $10 and the site says there are currently more than 200 experiences to choose from. Similar to booking a ticket for a tour or movie, viewers can select the Amazon Explore session that they want, schedule a date and time, and then wait for confirmation from the event host. You’ll then receive a link to sign onto Amazon to take part in the experience, all done safely and virtually from the comfort of home. Every Amazon Explore experience is designed for one party at a time, so you won’t be sharing the session with anyone else.

Though you’re tuning in from home, these are surprisingly interactive experiences too. A special viewing platform lets you take “photos” during your session by clicking a camera icon on screen. Your photos are then available for you to view and download after your session. You’re also able to speak directly with your host, to ask questions, make suggestions, etc.

Among the music experiences available: a guided tour of Louis Armstrong Park in New Orleans, with a local guide who will point out famous monuments and artwork while giving you an oral history of the American jazz scene. Located in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans (the oldest African-American neighborhood in the U.S.) the “walking” tour can be as casual or in-depth as you want, as your guide takes you through the birthplace of many of the country’s most renowned jazz musicians.

amazon explore

Amazon

Buy: Stories of Jazz from Louis Armstrong Park (60 Minutes) $53.99
Buy it

Another musical experience takes you to Argentina, for an interactive session with a tour guide, musician, and expert in folklore. In this experience, you’ll get an overview of traditional Argentinian music and instruments (the description says “Argentina is not just tango!”) and a local musician will perform a few classic folk songs for you in a private concert streamed live to your house.

amazon explore music

Amazon

Buy: Argentinian Folk Music Performance (60 Minutes) $31.50
Buy it

Want something a little more upbeat? Take a music and fashion tour through London’s Soho neighborhood, home to many of music and art’s most famous venues, cultural references and inspirations. The guided tour takes you through Oxford Street, Canaby Street, and London’s Chinatown while highlighting “musical and artistic touchstones” for the likes of everyone from Mozart, to the Beatles, and Jimi Hendrix.

amazon explore

Amazon

Buy: Music, Fashion and the Stars of the Soho District (60 Minutes) $69.30
Buy it

Aside from music, the Amazon Explore site offers a ton of online shopping experiences, online food tours, historic and cultural tours, and even “virtual Spring Break” experiences, taking you to everywhere from Mexico to Paris. The site has also launched an entire section of women-led experiences, where you can meet female artists and small business owners to visit their workshops and studios, with the ability to purchase their products afterwards. Amazon says the experiences allow you to support small businesses and shop for unique souvenirs, artwork, and other one-of-a-kind items.

See the full list of Amazon Explore offerings on Amazon.com. The site lets you book an experience for yourself, or for someone else, as a great virtual gift idea.

Rolling Stone
