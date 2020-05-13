Amazon Ups the Ante This Summer With Free Access to Amazon Music and Kindle Unlimited

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon is doing its part to keep people entertained during the quarantine with new deals for two of their most popular services. The deals launched this week and get you free access through the summer.

1. Amazon Music Unlimited

Right now, Amazon is offering three months of free access to Amazon Music Unlimited, the site’s premium music streaming service (that competes with the likes of Spotify and Apple Music). Your free trial gets you access to tens of millions of songs in MP3 quality, with no ads and unlimited skips. You can even make playlists to listen to your favorite tracks offline.

Listen on your laptop, tablet or phone via the Amazon website or the Amazon Music app.

Sign up using the link above and get instant access. Once your three months are up, Amazon Music Unlimited is just $9.99 a month (about the same as other streaming services). There’s no commitment though, so you can cancel anytime.

2. Kindle Unlimited

Prefer a good book over a good song? Amazon is also doubling up on its free trial for its Kindle Unlimited program. Amazon typically offers a 30-day free trial but its new deal gets you two months of free access to its complete Kindle library of books.

The deal gets you unlimited access to more than a million books, plus magazines and audiobooks too. Choose from best-selling fiction, new releases, book club favorites and more. Read or listen anytime on any device via the Kindle app (you don’t need to own a Kindle to download the e-books).

A Kindle Unlimited membership continues for just $9.99 a month after your two months of free reading are up. You can cancel anytime. Use link below to claim the deal; offer ends June 30th.

The new deals come on the heels of the launch of “Audible Stories” last month, which offers a free audiobook library online. Audible Stories offers hundreds of audiobooks available to listen for free, including kids and young adult books, and popular titles like Harry Potter, Atlas Shrugged, Moby Dick, Paradise Lost and Hamlet, among others.