RS Recommends: This Prime Student Deal Gets You Three Months of Amazon Audible for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The start of the school year is coming up fast, and whether you’re in college or continuing education, signing up for a Prime Student subscription is one of the best ways to save a couple bucks during your semester. If you’re more into tuning into your favorite show to unwind after class, there’s already plenty of streaming perks — but book-loving Prime Student users should take advantage of this new Audible deal.

Amazon is offering three months of Audible Premium Plus free for Prime Student members who are new to the audiobook platform. Normally $14.95/month, the deal gets you 90 days of free streaming to Audible’s huge library of content. If you’ve got a Prime Student account, you can check out the deal using the link here.

Don’t have Prime Student yet? Unlock all the perks by signing up here. You’ll get a six-month free subscription of Amazon Prime, and after that, it’s just $7.49/month for as long as you’re still a student (which is 50% off the normal membership cost). With Prime Student, you’ll get access to this Audible deal, as well as discounts on Grubhub, LinkedIn, and more for students.

This is one of the best Audible offers live right now, and one of the best Amazon deals for students we’ve seen online. Once you sign up, you’ll have instant access to audiobooks, podcasts and more for free through the Audible Premium Plus free trial. Not only will these latest Audible offer give you access to thousands of audiobooks and and “Audible Originals” online, you’ll get three free audio titles to keep and expand your library.

Amazon

Buy Three Months of Audible Free

This free Audible trial comes with three “credits”, which can be redeemed for three audiobooks of your choice. They’ll be automatically added to your library, and accessible via Audible’s website, on the Audible app, or by asking an Amazon Echo smart speaker. You’ll also be able to stream Audible’s podcasts for free, including a number of exclusive titles.

Already graduated, or not currently in school? There are a few other Audible deals running right now that you might be eligible for. Amazon is offering a full month of Audible Premium Plus free for new users. Normally $14.95/month, the deal gets you 30 days of free streaming to Audible’s huge library of content. But select users can also get Audible’s latest offer, which gets you three months of access for just $3 total.

But for Amazon’s back-to-school Audible deal, you have until September 29 to get your three months free, so we recommend taking advantage of the offer while it’s still live. See full Audible Prime Student deal details here.