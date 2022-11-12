The ‘Always Pan’ That Replaces Eight Pieces of Cookware Is Discounted to $95 for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Stocking up your kitchen with the right pots and pans is always a task, especially when you have limited storage space and your oversized pot refuses to fit in your cabinets. That’s where the Our Place Always Pan comes in, a nifty non-stick pan that combines eight different traditional pieces of cookware into one.

If you’ve been on social media at all over the last year, you’ve definitely seen the Always Pan in use. And there’s no better time to get the Always Pan on sale than right now. Our Place has an early Black Friday deal that gets you the Always Pan in the Heat colorway on sale for just $95. That’s a $50 discount off the regular price (originally $145).

Buy Always Pan $95

This the cheapest price we’ve seen all year for the Always Pan, which can fry your eggs, sautee your veggies and even steam dumplings. The brand says it can do everything from braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil, serve and store your meals, all in one. I own this pan and it lives up to the hype. Whether I’m preparing breakfast or trying a new pasta dish out for dinner, I’ve had no issues with this piece of cookware. It’s also easy to clean, thanks to its non-stick ceramic coating.

You’ll also get a bunch of useful accessories with your new Always Pan, including a spatula, lid and steamer basket. All these accessories fit easily into the pan saving you the extra storage space. Plus, the aesthetic colorways mean you can store your pan out in the open without it looking out of place.

Buy Always Pan $95

The Always Pan also weighs just about three pounds, just in case you need to store it or carry it to your next family dinner. Grab the Heat colorway of the Always Pan now at its discounted price of $95 before this limited-time deal expires. It’s great for small apartments or compact kitchens and makes an easy gift for the cook in your life.