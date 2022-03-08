Alicia Keys’ Athleta Collaboration Celebrates ‘Power of She’ for International Women’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Alicia Keys has been all over the news lately — she was recently featured on Kanye West’s City of Gods and her new graphic novel Girl on Fire just hit the bookshelves. Now, the singer has partnered with Athleta to releases a limited-edition activewear line for International Women’s Day.

The Athleta x Alicia Keys Collection is available to shop online right now with a variety of leggings, sports bras, sleepwear and loungewear available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X.

Keys says the idea for the collection was for women to feel powerful in their own skin. “It’s time to thrive – not just to survive – and my hope is that these offerings are another outlet for you to amplify your personal power, your possibility, and feel comfortable in your own skin,” she says, in a press release.

Keys also teased the collection on Instagram posing in a rose-pink set against the sunset. Her caption read “For you. For me. For us. The perfect compliment to express who we are,” after which she announced that the Athleta X Alicia Keys collection would drop on March 8, in honor of International Women’s Day.

Buy: Athleta x Alicia Keys Collection at $59+

There are a total of 40 items available in the collection (including multiple colorways). We’ve rounded up 10 of our favorites below.

1. Keys Elation Tight

Athleta

Available in two colors (a burnished orange or lavender-grey), this buttery-soft high waist tight can be worn for both a casual grocery run or for your daily yoga class. It’s made from a nylon/spandex blend which means it’s also both quick-drying (if you’re working out) and breathable to keep you from feeling uncomfortable, even after long hours of wear.

Buy: Keys Elation Tights at $109

2. Keys Aurora Tank

Athleta

Another yoga essential is the Keys Aurora Tank, available in three colors and designed from recycled nylon. It’s sweat-wicking and breathable for active classes and pairs well with the Keys Elation Tight, if you’re looking to purchase a full set. The scooped neck is incredibly flattering and since its length hits your natural waist, you won’t be exposing too much skin either.

Buy: Keys Aurora Tank at $59

3. Keys Hoodie

Athleta

With spring coming in, we’re all looking for lighter layers to add to our wardrobe. The Keys Hoodie is a great option, featuring a cropped fit and fabric that’s cozy and light. The hoodie is also lined on the interior for added warmth during your early morning runs. There are also two colors to choose from, a bright Fuschia and a smoky lavender.

Buy: Keys Hoodie at $139

4. Keys Elation Bra

Athleta

For those looking for a sports bra, go with the Keys Elation Bra, available in three vibrant colors. It’s best used for low-impact workouts — think barre, hot yoga or pilates — and the nylon/lycra fabric blend will keep you feeling cool even during the sweatiest workouts. This option is made for women with a smaller bust, if you’ve got a larger chest, get this version of the Keys Elevation Bra instead.

Buy: Keys Elation Bra at $64

5. Keys Wide Leg Pant

Athleta

This fit and flare style pant can be used as loungewear or for when you’re going for a quick walk through the park. It’s designed from a polyester/modal/spandex blend for added comfort and can be paired with the Keys Hoodie for the full look. Since these pants sit on your natural waist they also pair well with crop tops or cropped sweaters, depending on the season.

Buy: Keys Wide Leg Pant at $139

6. Keys Aurora Bodysuit

Athleta

A classic nude or black bodysuit is a must-have in any wardrobe and this one from the Alicia Keys collection features a relaxed fit that can pair well with both casual sweat pants or dress pants for an impromptu office look. The ribbed material is also pretty comfy, according to the brand and the front plunge neck adds a hint of sexiness to an otherwise casual look.

Buy: Keys Aurora Bodysuit at $69

7. Keys Elation Rib 9″ Short

Athleta

Available in four colors, including both bright and muted options, the Keys Elation Rib Short can be worn while you’re hanging out on the couch or heading to the gym for your favorite cycling class. The nylon/spandex fabric is both airy and provides just enough compression, to keep you feeling and looking fit at all times. They’re high-rise too so you can pair them with just a sports bra before you head to the gym.

Buy: Keys Elation Rib Short at $69

8. Keys Utility Jumpsuit

Athleta

This stylish jumpsuit features a snap-button front so you can easily adjust it for ventilation. Plus the nylon, parachute-woven fabric is breathable and abrasion-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about your new jumpsuit immediately facing wear and tear. The back also features a small cut, giving the impression that this piece of loungewear is a two-piece instead of a romper.

Buy: Keys Utility Jumpsuit at $209

9. Keys Maxi Robe

Athleta

Get the Keys Maxi Robe for your next at-home self-care night. It’s super soft, according to the brand and has pockets, so you can dump your snacks, phone or anything else you need into this nifty robe. There are three colors available as well, so you can pick one that matches your style.

Buy: Keys Maxi Robe at $179

10. Keys Sling Bag

Athleta

Maybe you already have all the activewear you need, and instead are looking for a useful accessory — that’s where the Keys Sling Bag comes in. Available in cream white, this stylish bag can be worn as both a crossbody or slung across your shoulders. It’s also designed from water-resistant fabric which means you don’t have to worry about a light splash of water ruining it.

Buy: Athlet X Alicia Keys Collection at $59+

The partnership between Athleta and Keys was first announced at the end of January, and includes limited-edition product offerings, new wellness content for AthletaWell, and the announcement of Keys as the new mentor and advisor for Athleta’s “Power of She Fund” grant program. Power of She offers grants to individuals and organizations trying to make wellness and fitness more inclusive for all.