You Oughta Know About Moose Knuckles’ Latest Campaign Starring Alanis Morissette

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Canadian outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has debuted their Fall/Winter 2023 release, starring Jagged Little Pill artist Alanis Morissette as the lead. Along with her, the campaign features Euphoria actor Javon Walton, professional skateboarder Beatrice Domond, and Toronto-based music artist Mustafa the Poet.

Imaged across various scenes in an expansive urban setting, the release illustrates the buzzing life of city dwellers as temperatures drop. The puffed-style jackets remain prominent across the campaign while Morissette sifts between streetwalkers on a crowded sidewalk and commuters pack themselves in subway cars. It’s the “Michelin Man” silhouette that put the brand on the map, going head-to-head with lux label Canada Goose. But here, with Morissette’s hand in her pocket of a belted down parka, it’s clear Moose Knuckles might be pulling ahead in cool factor.

“Organically, we’ve become known as the streetwear brand in outerwear,” noted co-founder Ayal Twik in a Forbes interview late last year. “We take the technical aspects of our product very seriously, but we also think it’s about fun. Our younger audience understands this.”

Since the brand’s founding in 2009, Twik and co-founder Noah Stern have continued to advance Moose Knuckles’ cultural significance outside product production. In June of this year, they partnered with Prism Prize to fund rap and hip-hop talent, gifting over $35,000 in prize money to advance on visuals for their hits. Additionally, they’ve housed several viral faces in their campaigns, including Natasha Lyonne and Pete Davidson, and have had several highly favorable collaborations with Telfar.

“Moose Knuckles brings youthful irreverence and fashion positioning that’s quickly propelled us to the number three brand globally in performance outerwear,” stated CEO Victor Luis in response to the brands success. Trending Worm Found in Woman's Brain Has Zero Chill Ron Jeremy Accusers Sue Sunset Strip Bar for Negligence in Alleged Attacks Adele Stops Show to Defend Fan Bothered by Security for 'Standing Up' and Singing Geffen Records and BTS Label Hybe Announce Contestants for New Girl Group

This collection represents the label’s most expansive drop to date, containing a wide range of lighter-weight jackets suited for higher-temperature climates that don’t quite reach Canada’s below-freezing wind chills. Along with several styles, the brand debuts a new iteration of their bestselling Bunny, a version of transitional outerwear unique to Moose Knuckles.

The collection is available now at select retailers, including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, and exclusively at Moose Knuckles boutiques.