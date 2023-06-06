Vacation Mode: 12 Insanely Cool Airbnbs You’ll Want to Book This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Still in the weeds of planning your summer vacation? We’ve been there — June sort of snuck up on us, too. But if you’re planning a domestic trip and want specific amenities — more space to accommodate a large group, private hot tubs, close distance to festival grounds, panoramic views, an alpaca farm — there’s a solid chance you can find it on Airbnb. We’ve rounded up top properties throughout the United States for a comfortable stay spanning Miami, New Orleans, Chicago, and more.

The century-old Marigny Manor has been recently renovated but still follows classic New Orleans architecture, cc: a Greek Revival shotgun design. It accommodates groups of 10 and is outfitted with multiple porches and a back patio, perfect for enjoying a pre-dinner cocktail before making your way to the French Quarter or exploring the Marigny/Bywater area. (We recommend a trip to Bacchanal Wine.) BOOK IT HERE

The Nashville Pinky is a quick ride away from The Country Music Hall of Fame, the Johnny Cash Museum, Music Row, and Honky Tonk Highway, a strip of bars packed daily with live musicians. But if you want to sit back and relax, this Airbnb is the way to do it: from funky pink decor to an outdoor movie theater and pizza oven, you’ll be tempted to stay indoors for the duration of your Music City stay. BOOK IT HERE

3. Chicago (Lollapalooza / Pitchfork Music Festivals)

If you’re visiting the Windy City for Pitchfork Music Festival (July 21-23) or Lollapalooza (August 3-6), book a stay at The Ramblers Inn: It’s in a quiet area but still close to everything, including public transportation (which we recommend instead of contacting an Uber along with other festivalgoers). BOOK IT HERE

Chateau Plateau is a 13-bed, 4.5-bath luxury property that sits on 40 acres of private land. The home boasts unobstructed panoramic views of the nearby Hunter Mountain range — including from the outdoor hot tub and stand-alone barrel sauna — and is the ideal getaway for families. In the summer, it's perfect for folks looking to hike (we also recommend this property for winter ski trips). BOOK IT HERE

Miami can be one of two things: a relaxing, romantic getaway or a place for large groups to party. If you’re interested in the former, this 1930s Grove Cottage is cozy and charming, lined with palm trees and nestled in a quiet area that’s a short Uber ride away from the city; if you’re interested in the latter, the Mia Mansion can accommodate up to 16 guests and has an Olympic-sized pool, backyard bar, and cabana area. BOOK IT HERE AND HERE

Large groups of up to 14 guests will adore this seven-bedroom spot, located only a few minutes from King Street, Charleston’s main strip for bars, shops, restaurants, and biscuits, which deserve its own shoutout. The property is modern with eclectic touches: colorful shutters, exposed brick, studded leather chairs, and old time-y artwork. BOOK IT HERE

When it comes to a summer getaway, the kind categorized by fresh air and less screen time, nothing can be more idyllic than Goose Valley Farm in Sheridan, Wyoming. This cozy cabin sits below the Big Horn Mountains on over 22 acres of land, and is home to chickens, cows, a horse, and alpacas. BOOK IT HERE

Enjoy sunset and panoramic views of the Pacific at the Malibu Mountain Retreat, which offers floor-to-ceiling windows and plenty of quiet outdoor space and fresh air. You’re tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles — but still only 23 miles from LAX, so you can easily venture into the city if you’re craving a slice of nightlife. BOOK IT HERE

The Mojave Daydream is a desert spa located minutes from Joshua Tree, perfect for stargazing from the floor-to-ceiling window of a separate bedroom. The property also boasts a heated pool, firepit, outdoor (and indoor) shower, and a hammock — it’s also available for most of June, July, and August. Looking for another option? This two-bed, two-bathroom retreat in Yucca Valley has an outdoor movie theater. BOOK IT HERE AND HERE

This landmarked Brooklyn duplex is what Pinterest dreams are made of (think: stacks of books, fireplace mantles, exposed brick, a deep tub, and a loft second bedroom). Located in Greenpoint, you're steps away from great restaurants and bars, plus you're right near the train for easy access to Manhattan. BOOK IT HERE

If you want clean, modern appliances for your next six-person trip to Austin, this spacious guest house checks all the boxes. There’s a large wraparound deck, plenty of backyard space, a hot tub, and a pool to beat the Texas heat, plus you’re located in a quiet neighborhood (great for solid shut-eye) but only 10-15 minutes away from downtown. BOOK IT HERE

Built in 1850, Grand Parlor is located on the historic Jones Street, a stone’s throw from the iconic Forsyth Park (a hub for eating, drinking, and local shopping). This is the perfect romantic getaway for two, with thoughtful decor that makes you feel as if you’ve stepped into a tasteful time capsule thanks to its share of ornate rugs, a black-and-white tiled kitchen, tufted leather furniture, and lots of accent lighting. BOOK IT HERE