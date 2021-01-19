Airbnb Launches ‘Inside K-Pop’ Virtual Experience

With travel on hold in most places around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Airbnb is shifting its focus to travel-related experiences, starting with an interactive week of programming around K-pop.

Airbnb’s “Inside K-Pop” Online Experiences runs from January 25-30, and gives fans a chance to get up close and personal — at least virtually — with their favorite artists, producers, and creators from the K-pop ecosystem. Among the experiences on offer: a chance to to watch a dance rehearsal with K-pop dance crews BB Trippin and Freemind, or “mukbang” with Monsta X (you basically watch the guys chow down on their favorite Korean food). You can also get tickets to take a one-time cooking class with the up-and-coming group Cravity, or join pop star Jamie for a makeup tutorial. Other participating artists include AleXa, and K-pop groups Dreamcatcher and The Boyz.

These are all live interactive experiences, and a rep from Airbnb says viewers will be able to connect directly with the artists on screen, including the ability to participate in Q&A sessions.

Airbnb is organizing the “Inside K-Pop” experiences in partnership with Warner Music Korea, who are using the online meetups as a chance to promote their artists to a wider audience. There are 14 experiences in total, offered in either English, Korean, Chinese or Japanese. Tickets to each event are priced at $20 each and will be available for booking starting January 20 at 3pm PT on Airbnb.com. Airbnb says tickets are available on a first come-first served basis, though it’s unclear what the cap is on attendance.

“We are thrilled to partner with Airbnb on Inside K-Pop, a campaign which will elevate the world of Korean pop music to a global audience,” says Clayton Jin, CEO of Warner Music Korea. “Our deep relationship with homegrown Korean talent enabled us to recruit some of the brightest stars to be part of this wonderful initiative.”

The online festival is part of what a rep for Airbnb says is “a pivot that Airbnb made in April 2020 to bring in-person Experiences online due to “safer at home” protocol that rolled out worldwide.” Post-pandemic, Airbnb will once again roll out in-person Airbnb Experiences in Korea, where you can sign-up for things like learning a song with a vocal coach, or shooting a music video in a similar location where some of the biggest K-pop acts have filmed in the past.