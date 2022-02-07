Air Supply’s Edible Arrangements Collab Great If You’re ‘All Out of’ Ideas for Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re “Lost in Love” or just lost for ideas this Valentine’s Day, Air Supply is here to help. The beloved Aussie rockers have teamed up with Edible (formerly Edible Arrangements) on a new collection of Valentine’s Day bundles, which pair one of Edible’s popular gift sets with an exclusive download of Air Supply’s unreleased new album, Love Letters. Your recipient also gets access to an HD broadcast of Air Supply’s live performance of Love Letters at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, FL.

The new collaboration is part of Edible’s “Edible Music” offerings, with the choice of a “Songs for Your Sweetheart Bundle” (a platter of fresh and chocolate-dipped fruit); a “Songs & Strawberries Bouquet” (with chocolate-dipped strawberries); and a “Songs & Dessert Platter” (with cookies, cheesecakes, and chocolate-dipped berries).

Pricing starts at $64.98 for the strawberry bouquet and dessert platter, and $84.98 for the fruit platter.

Edible will deliver the gift set of your choice in time for Valentine’s Day, along with a code to download Love Letters, a new live album that features performances of Air Supply’s most popular love songs, like “The One That You Love” and “All Out Of Love.” Love Letters marks the first release from Air Supply since their Ultimate Collection compilation album, which was released in 2012.

Edible says Air Supply was the perfect “cross generational” group for them to partner with, aligning with Edible’s goal of offering Valentine’s Day gifts for everyone.

We are thrilled to be partnering with the iconic band Air Supply,” says Cheikh Mboup, President and COO of Edible, in a press release. “The band’s lineup of rock hits will be a great addition to our ‘Edible Music’ collection and will no doubt be a welcomed gift purchase this Valentine’s Day.”

“We are honored to partner with Edible Arrangements this Valentine’s Day to celebrate love, which resonates strongly with our music and fans,” adds Air Supply singer/guitarist Graham Russell. “We couldn’t imagine a better partner and platform for Love Letters, our live album and virtual concert experience.”

Pick up your Air Supply x Edible gift set at EdibleArrangements.com. Select Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, as your delivery date to make sure your order arrives on time for Valentine’s delivery. Need another gift idea for Air Supply fans? The rockers are hitting the road for a string of tour dates this year, beginning next week. See tickets here.