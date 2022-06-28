Summer of Sustainability: Adidas Turns Plastic Bottles into New Eco-Friendly Sneaker Line

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

adidas is putting their best foot forward towards sustainability with its latest ORIGINALS collaboration with Parley, a launch featuring colorful Nizza sneakers and sportswear made from recycled materials.

Ever since Earth Day in 2015, environmental organization Parley for the Oceans has been working with adidas to take bold steps towards protecting the oceans and eliminating potentially harmful waste. Not only has adidas phased out single-use plastic bags and microbeads since then, they’ve also worked with Parley on collections that’ll lessen the impact on our oceans.

adidas has been able to collect plastic waste littering the shorelines and convert them into high-performance running gear and fashionable kicks. In fact, Parley has developed the world’s first supply chain for upcycled marine waste, along with the creation of their “Ocean Plastic” material that adidas now uses in lines like their latest ORIGINALS x Parley collection.

With sun-bleached colors and iconic details, the new Nizza sneakers are a nostalgic throwback to Seventies Southern California skateboard culture. The greener take on adidas’ signature sneaker is comfortable, casual, and you guessed it, made using upcycled plastic waste. This shoe’s upper is made with yarn featuring at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic which the other 50% is made out of recycled polyester. This “Ocean Plastic” is waste that’s been intercepted on beaches, coastal communities, islands and shorelines that would’ve polluted the surrounding waters.

“Through our collaboration with Parley for the Oceans, we want to inspire and mobilize an entire generation to help shape the future of our planet,” adidas says on their site. “We are empowering athletes worldwide to make a difference. We need action from everyone, everywhere to create true change. We’re on a mission to help end plastic waste, and this is a fight we can’t lose.”

Buy: adidas ORIGINALS x Parley Collection at $65+

These legendary low top sneakers have been reborn with Mother Nature in mind, but keep all the high-performance design that adidas is known for, including their springy “Boost” midsole and grippy rubber outsole, all sans virgin polyester. More than half of all the polyester in their gear is already recycled, but their new goal is cutting out virgin polyester entirely by 2024.

Want something a little sportier? adidas has already updated their acclaimed Eighties runner faves, the NMD_R1 sneakers that you can feel a little better slipping into. They’re produced with a performance-ready yarn called “Primeblue” meant specifically for training and made with Parley “Ocean Plastic”. We’ve tested the brand’s NMD_R1 sneakers before, and love their soft, stretchy fit and cushioning that gives you an energy boost for longer runs.

With a good mix of classic style and innovative design, the ORIGINALS x Parley adidas collection has made it even easier to get a greener wardrobe. The collection includes Men’s Originals and Youth sizing with prices starting at $65. Shop the collection live right now at adidas.com.