Adidas Teams Up With Queer Artist Kris Andrew Small for Pride Athleisure Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most iconic footwear and sports apparel brands in the world is back with bold and uplifting designs in support of the LGBTQ community with the new adidas Pride collection. This year, they’ve teamed up with queer artist Kris Andrew Small to not only bring visibility to the present voices of the community, but to celebrate those pushed society forward in the past.

The adidas x Kris Andrew Small Pride collection was inspired by the Stonewall Activists Uprising in 1969, with the street style capsule decorated with the simple “Love Unites” message. The capsule features a variety of graphic tees, dresses, hats, and jackets, as well as Forum, Superstar and Stan Smith sneakers (in case you’re looking for some extra support for marching in parades this year).

Buy: adidas x Kris Andrew Small Pride… at $15+

Sydney-based Small is not only known for his joyful style of artistic expression, but also using his art to channel society issues like increasing awareness for the LGBTQ community and encouraging acceptance. “From a concept point of view I really wanted this collection to celebrate all the amazing sides of being queer and celebrating how far we as a community have come,” said Small. “But also reminding people that there are still so many people in the community that are vulnerable and repressed.”

Besides the Pride collection, adidas has also continued their partnerships this year with two impactful organizations supporting the community, Athlete Ally and Stonewall UK. Athlete Ally is focused on ending homophobia and transphobia in sports, while Stonewall UK has worked to transform the lives of many in the LGBTQ community for the past 30 years.

The collection itself is inspired by pop art and the graphic design of the Seventies and Eighties, an era that was deeply influential, creatively, to Small. Within the abstract patterns and illustrations, Small often hides messages of acceptance and self-love, like the blocky letters on the Tiro Pride Gender Neutral Jersey that spells out “Be Together”.

adidas

Buy: adidas x Kris Andrew Small Pride… at $15+

Small wanted the capsule to be a celebration “movement, color and joy”. This included reworking the traditional visual language of pride with a unique approach to the designs — you won’t see a lot of straight-up rainbow art here. From eyeball and lightning bolt doodles on the Love Unites Crop Hoodie, to the remixed trans symbol on the Pride Icons Bucket Hat, there’s something for everyone, no matter how you wear your pride on your sleeve.

Even if you’re just shopping for great gear for working out, adidas has performance-ready Ultraboost 5.0 DNA shoes you can slip into for Pride. We’ve tested the brand’s Ultraboost sneakers before, and love their springy midsole and supportive fit that gives you an extra kick for serious cardio.

With a good mix of stylish gear, performance-ready kicks and everyday athleisure kicks, the adidas x Kris Andrew Small collection has made it even easier to switch up your Pride wardrobe this season. The pieces are gender-neutral, and inclusively-sized from 2XS to 4XL in apparel with prices starting at $15. Shop the collection live right now at adidas.com.