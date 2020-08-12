Damian Lillard’s Adidas Sneakers Are $61 Today After D.O.L.L.A. Dropped 61 Points in NBA Game

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas is celebrating its latest superstar’s success with a surprise markdown on his entire line of sneakers. Adidas ambassador Damian Lillard dropped 61 points in his NBA game last night, leading his Portland Trail Blazers to a 134-131 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The 61 points tied Lillard’s career-best performance, and marked the third 60-point game for the point guard this season.

To celebrate Lillard’s big accomplishment, Adidas has made his Dame 6 sneakers available for just $61 for a limited time. The shoe, which normally retails for $110+, is on-sale across the Adidas site, with multiple sizes, styles and colorways available at the $61 price point.

Adidas

We also spotted many of the Dame 5 iterations available on the website for $61 or less as of this writing. Sizes are selling out fast though with the big discount, so shop fast. See all the deals and discounts here.

Lillard (a.k.a. rapper Dame D.O.L.L.A.) first teamed up with Adidas in 2015. His sneakers have since become go-to’s for both amateur and professional athletes alike, while seeing a ton of action on the resale and collectors market as well.

Lillard is currently in Orlando, playing in the so-called “NBA Bubble,” as the league aims to finish out its season in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The Trail Blazers are currently the Number Eight seed in the Western Conference, and are on the cusp of clinching their six straight playoff appearance.