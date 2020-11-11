AC/DC Launch DC Shoes Collaboration for 40th Anniversary of ‘Back in Black’

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rock legends AC/DC have partnered with DC Shoes for an explosive collaboration that pays tribute to two of the group’s most iconic albums. Available now at select stores and on DCShoes.com, the AC/DC x DC SHOES collection features a capsule collection of and apparel inspired by the band’s Highway to Hell and Back in Black, both of which recently celebrated 40th-anniversary milestones (While Back in Black was released in 1980, Highway to Hell was technically released in 1979, meaning it turns 41 this year).

The limited-edition collection includes a T-shirt, long-sleeve tee and moccasin-style skate shoe adorned with artwork and graphics from AC/DC’s Highway to Hell album cover (essentially a stylized portrait of the band). To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Back in Black, DC Shoes blacked out their popular vulcanized skateboard shoes with a custom print and AC/DC x DC logo. A black “Access All Areas” T-shirt, meantime, is an inspired take on a concert tee.

Along with merchandise inspired by the two albums, the collection also includes AC/DC-branded pieces, like a tie-dye hoodie with an AC/DC logo on the chest and the “For Those About to Rock” canon print on the back. Three pairs of kids shoes are also available

DC Shoes says the collection is also inspired by the brand’s skateboarding roots, and the accompanying campaign is shot on DC pro skateboarders Evan Smith and Wes Kremer, both of whom say they used to skate to the “roaring riffs” of AC/DC anthems.

In a press release, DC Shoes says “AC/DC and DC Shoes’ values overlap as seamlessly as the letters in their name, in the IDGAF and DIY culture of the band who, before the stadiums and superstardom, were gritty rebels of the Aussie pub rock scene.”

The AC/DC x DC SHOES collection is available now on DCShoes.com. Pricing for the shoes start at $55, while apparel and accessories start at $25. This is an officially-licensed collaboration with AC/DC, whose new album, PWR/UP drops November 13 (pre-order it here).