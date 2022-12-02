fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
DRESSED TO THRILL

High Voltage, Low Prices: Everything In This AC/DC Fashion Collab Is Under $30

Accessories in the ROMWE x AC/DC collection start at just $1, making it an easy way for fans to get their hands on band merch
ROMWE

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

AC/DC is launching one of its largest brand collaborations to date, with the band licensing their name, artwork and iconography to a new collection with ROMWE.

The ROMWE x AC/DC collection includes more than 60 pieces, with unisex T-shirts, hoodies and sweats, plus bathing suits and crop tops. The collection also includes a host of accessories, like AC/DC album phone cases, jewelry, bags and bucket hats.

ROMWE

Buy AC/DC Tie-Dye Logo Tee $14

Trending

Prices for the fast fashion collaboration start at just $1, which gets you an AC/DC “Lightning and Letter” cuff ring. It’s not just clothing either — the collab also includes AC/DC branded pillows, tapestries and home accessories in the band’s famous red and black colorway, and other punk rock-inspired motifs. Nothing is more than $30, with the most expensive item being a drawstring unisex hoodie at $28.

ROMWE

Buy AC/DC Bucket Hat $7

Other inspirations for the ROMWE collection include the artwork from the band’s Highway to Hell album cover to a reinterpretation of their “Stiff Upper Lip” European Tour poster. This is an officially-licensed collaboration with AC/DC, who have also lent their name to shoe lines and “word art” collabs in the past.

The ROMWE x AC/DC collection is available now online at ROMWE.com. The site’s Cyber Week promo right now gets you free shipping on purchase over $19 along with a number of discount codes you can redeem for select purchases.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Adam Sandler Brings Down the House With Hilarious Gotham Awards Acceptance Speech: ‘F--- Every Other Comedian'

King Charles Is Ensuring the Line of Succession With Princess Charlotte’s New Title That Subtly Honors Queen Elizabeth II

Layoffs Begin at CNN Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Cost-Cutting Plan

Hot Boys Rapper B.G. May Be Released From Prison Early

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad