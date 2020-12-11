New ‘Word Art’ Apparel Collection Salutes AC/DC’s Deep Catalog of Hits

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apparel company LA Pop Art has been working double time on the production line to launch its new fully-licensed collection of AC/DC threads. And let’s just say it’s a lot more conducive to declaring your fandom and working from home than a schoolboy uniform.

The AC/DC “Word Art” collection features T-shirts, hoodies, tanks, long-sleeve tops, baseball tees, and tote bags, all featuring the iconic AC/DC logo fashioned from the band’s most famous song titles (think “Highway To Hell,” “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” and perennial karaoke selection, “You Shook Me All Night Long”).

LA Pop Art

All items are printed in the USA, come in “Back In Black” cotton or a cotton-polyester blend, and are available in men’s sizes small to 3XL, women’s small to 4XL, and children’s XS to XL. Nothing is priced higher than $40.

LA Pop Art

In addition to mixing in the song titles, the re-interpreted logo design also incorporates three images that have become synonymous with AC/DC during its 47-year career: the cannon from the For Those About To Rock album cover that often appears at concerts to add pyrotechnics to performances of that record’s titular song; the giant bell that plays the deathly knell that signals “Hells Bells” is about to be played; and a silhouette of Angus Young in one of his trademark guitar-shredding poses.

LA Pop Art founder Joseph Leibovic reveals to Rolling Stone exclusively that it will go from Down Under to “Detroit Rock City” next, when it gives another of music’s most famous (and controversial in Germany) logos the “Word Art” treatment with an apparel line for Kiss. Again working with Epic Rights, Leibovic expects the new merch to drop within the next couple of months and assures that the already-completed artwork, which also features images and song titles, is “Hotter Than Hell.”

“Without giving too much away, the artwork is amazing,” Leibovic says. “It was easy—four letters, four band members. Each letter will have one member’s face in full Kiss signature makeup and their biggest song titles.”

The LA Pop Art x KISS collection is coming soon. In the meantime, you can shop the AC/DC collection on LAPopArt.com.