Fila x 2Pac is a Reminder of the Rapper’s Legendary Nineties Style

2Pac might be best remembered for his bars, but the MC’s sense of style is almost, if not just as legendary as his music. Now, Tupac’s pioneering aesthetic is being remembered by Fila in a collaboration with the late rapper’s estate.

For the new Fila x 2Pac collection, the brand recreated Tupac-inspired pieces from its Nineties archives. Fans will spot logo tees, tracksuits, workwear vests, paisley accents, and — the collection’s star — two iterations of the Fila Grant Hill 2 Low sneaker.

The Grant Hill 2s were a favorite of Pac’s, with the sneakers even making a feature album art for All Eyez On Me. The newly released Grant Hill 2 Low x 2Pac sneakers include one pair in the original red/white/navy colorway, and one in brown/white. Both sneakers feature nods to Pac, such as paisley accents on the sock liners, Tupac’s signature on the quarter, and hidden “Tupac crosses” in the tongues.

Shop the full Fila x 2Pac collection now at Fila.com, where prices range from $32 to $198. Pieces are already selling out fast, so be sure to snap up anything you like as soon as possible.

“The Shakur Estate is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to celebrate Tupac’s love of fashion by collaborating with one of his personal favorites – Fila,” says the Shakur Estate, in a statement. “Committed to being as authentic as possible, the exclusive Fila x 2Pac collection is inspired by items from Tupac’s own closet. We appreciate Fila and their intention to honor Tupac in this way.“

Fila’s collaboration with the Shakur Estate comes at an opportune time, as we’ve been seeing Tupac’s style everywhere in mainstream fashion. Signature elements of the rapper’s look, from his oversized button-ups to his baggy jeans to his workwear jackets, have endured over the last twenty-plus years, but lately, they’ve been making even more widespread appearances on modern style influencers and runways alike.

“Tupac had a distinct sense of style, one that is still emulated by artists and fans today,” says Tara Narayan, SVP Marketing, Fila North America. “He was an activist, musician, artist, and icon, and we worked alongside the Estate to curate a special collection that is a true reflection of his aesthetic. Tupac embraced FILA and we are honored to have a small part in honoring a legend.”

