fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
All Eyez on Fila

Fila x 2Pac is a Reminder of the Rapper’s Legendary Nineties Style

With chunky sneakers, workwear jackets, and, of course, bandanas, Fila x 2Pac is a worthy homage to the rapper’s enduring looks
Fila

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

2Pac might be best remembered for his bars, but the MC’s sense of style is almost, if not just as legendary as his music. Now, Tupac’s pioneering aesthetic is being remembered by Fila in a collaboration with the late rapper’s estate.

For the new Fila x 2Pac collection, the brand recreated Tupac-inspired pieces from its Nineties archives. Fans will spot logo tees, tracksuits, workwear vests, paisley accents, and — the collection’s star — two iterations of the Fila Grant Hill 2 Low sneaker.

Related: Kanye West Releases Latest YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga Collection

The Grant Hill 2s were a favorite of Pac’s, with the sneakers even making a feature album art for All Eyez On Me. The newly released Grant Hill 2 Low x 2Pac sneakers include one pair in the original red/white/navy colorway, and one in brown/white. Both sneakers feature nods to Pac, such as paisley accents on the sock liners, Tupac’s signature on the quarter, and hidden “Tupac crosses” in the tongues.

Shop the full Fila x 2Pac collection now at Fila.com, where prices range from $32 to $198. Pieces are already selling out fast, so be sure to snap up anything you like as soon as possible.

Related

The Fashion World Turns on Kanye West

kanye west

Updated Daily: The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Tech, Home and Amazon Devices

Updated Daily: The Best Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals to Shop Today

Buy Fila x 2Pac Collection $32+

“The Shakur Estate is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to celebrate Tupac’s love of fashion by collaborating with one of his personal favorites – Fila,” says the Shakur Estate, in a statement. “Committed to being as authentic as possible, the exclusive Fila x 2Pac collection is inspired by items from Tupac’s own closet. We appreciate Fila and their intention to honor Tupac in this way.“

Fila’s collaboration with the Shakur Estate comes at an opportune time, as we’ve been seeing Tupac’s style everywhere in mainstream fashion. Signature elements of the rapper’s look, from his oversized button-ups to his baggy jeans to his workwear jackets, have endured over the last twenty-plus years, but lately, they’ve been making even more widespread appearances on modern style influencers and runways alike.

“Tupac had a distinct sense of style, one that is still emulated by artists and fans today,” says Tara Narayan, SVP Marketing, Fila North America. “He was an activist, musician, artist, and icon, and we worked alongside the Estate to curate a special collection that is a true reflection of his aesthetic. Tupac embraced FILA and we are honored to have a small part in honoring a legend.”

Head to Fila.com now to shop the new Tupac-inspired collection, but be sure to act fast as stock is already dwindling.

Buy Fila x 2Pac Collection $32+

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Jordan Peterson Breaks Down in Tears When Asked About Olivia Wilde Calling Him a 'Hero to the Incel Community': 'Sure, Why Not?'

Sacheen Littlefeather, Who Delivered Marlon Brando's Oscar Rejection Speech, Dies at 75

Ivanka Trump's Reaction to New York Lawsuit Is Very Different From Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric

Nefertiti's Undiscovered Tomb May Be Near Tutankhamun's Burial Place, Former British Museum Curator Says

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad