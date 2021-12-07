12 Amazing Gifts You Can Afford to Give This Year

The time to celebrate and truly cut loose is finally upon us. Following a few more pared back holidays, many are ready to get together and celebrate like never before. This is the season to really go for it when it comes to gift-giving and surprise your loved ones with experiences and memorable gifts that deliver creativity and pure fun. Making the holidays unforgettable doesn’t need to mean draining your bank account, however. When you choose Affirm at checkout, you can select a payment plan that fits your budget and financial goals. Plans are clear and transparent with no hidden fees or late fees. You’ll know exactly how much you owe up front — and that means you can easily set a payment schedule, then focus on the good times (see footer for details).

Here, 12 of our favorite picks of the year.

Reverb, Teenage Engineering OP-Z ($599)

Whether you’re gifting to a budding music producer or someone who’s just looking to enjoy a new hobby, the Teenage Engineering OP-Z portable synth is a fun and approachable way to start making his or her own tracks. Intuitive design and 3D graphics sequencing make learning both the basic and advanced techniques of production easy. Best of all, this synth also records, so they can sample their friends at a holiday party and make a beat on the spot.

Reverb, Roland A-300PRO MIDI Keyboard Controller ($249.99)

Hitting the keys doesn’t require a grand piano or clunky keyboard stand. Roland’s iconic A-300PRO MIDI controller is portable and fits neatly on even the most cramped desks. In addition to the keys, there are 45 programmable knobs and sliders and a 8-button drum pad. Simply connect the controller to a computer and start tapping away.

StockX, LEGO Creator Porsche 911

This LEGO set is just for the grownups. Build Porsche’s famed 911 sports car (either as a 911 Turbo model or the breezy Targa convertible ) with this 1,458-piece set. Like any big project, this one goes best with a few friends and plenty of holiday provisions.

StockX, Jordan 1 Retro High

As far as grail kicks go, it’s hard to top Jordan 1s. Pair that timeless design with the classic alma mater colorway and you’ve got a collectable yet wearable shoe that will make the top of any sneakerhead’s list.

MIRROR, The Mirror ($995)

Home gyms have a tough reputation. Generally relegated to the basement, garage, or spare bedroom if you’re lucky to have the space, they’re usually made up of clunky equipment. Thanks to technology, the home gym is getting a major upgrade and urban dwellers can now get in on the convenience. The Mirror takes up virtually no space, comes packed with workouts and even offers personal training. With Affirm’s flexible pricing, it’ll make a gym membership seem like a total bust.

6. StubHub, prime seats to a comedy or music show (price depends on show)

Two of many reasons to give an experience: They always fit and they never need to be returned. With Affirm, you can spring for memorable seats and still have enough left for dinner before the show.

7. StubHub, tickets to your favorite team’s next game (price depends on event)

For that magical season when your team gains momentum and makes a run for the playoffs, don’t miss the atmosphere and excitement that only comes from being there. With Affirm, you’ll not only get in the door, you’ll get the seats you really want for memories that last for seasons to come.

Canyon Bicycles, Grail:ON E-bike ($5,799); With technology and design that rivals the world's most advanced sports cars, Canyon's e-bikes are truly at the cutting edge of the bike world. And the Grail:ON gravel bike can get you places a sports car couldn't even get close to. With tires that can handle rough roads and single track and a range of over 68 miles, this is the ultimate adventure tool.

Canyon Bicycles, Spectral 29 CF 7, ($4,299)

Mountain biking is booming. An estimated 2,000 miles of trails were built in 2020 alone, according to ​​International Mountain Biking Association, and bike technology gets better every year. Canyon’s Spectral line is designed for efficient pedaling uphill and crisp, lively handling for raucous descents. With a lightweight but durable carbon frame and the latest technology packed into the dual suspension system, this is one bike that can handle everything from rugged singletrack to flowing jump lines.

Vrbo, Quiet Winter Cabin Getaway ($175 per night)

A weekend away from it all at a secluded cabin with a private lake is a rejuvenating relaxing way to start the new year. Go for a hike in the woods, catch a few runs at a local ski area, or simply cozy up by the wood fireplace.

Vrbo, Beach Dream on Maui ($495 per night)

Make up for the vacations and getaways that were cancelled with a big one. A private house on Maui with walking access to the beach and a view of the rainforest — this is a trip they’ll never forget. Surf, lounge on the beach, explore the island, and make lasting memories.

Reverb, Shure SM7B Cardioid Dynamic Microphone ($359)

If there’s one microphone for all creative pursuits, this is it. Whether she’s an aspiring vocalist, he’s looking for a richer tone from his guitar recordings, or they’re finally starting that podcast they’ve been talking about all year, the Shure SM7B is a reliable addition to any studio — even if it’s in the linen closet.

