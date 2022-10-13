Forget Love, Tinder Wants to Help You Find Your Local Voting Booth

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Tinder may be best known for letting you swipe left and right to find love, but the popular dating app is making it easier for you to vote left or right too.

Tinder has unveiled a new “Election Center” feature on its app, which helps users register to vote, find their local polling stations, request a mail-in ballot, and get information about local ballot measures to be aware of.

Accessible through your homepage on the Tinder app, the new feature is being launched in partnership with BallotReady, an organization dedicated to making it easy for voters to cast their ballots on election night.

Tinder says a recent in-house survey found that nearly two-thirds (63%) of singles ages 18-25 say the information on ballots is overwhelming, and 70% say the voting process should be easier to understand. The goal for Tinder’s “Election Center” page is to make it easier for young people to be civically engaged leading into this year’s midterm elections.

This being Tinder, there’s also a secondary reason why performing your civic duties could be important. According to the app, 53% of users say knowing a potential match is a regular voter would make them more attractive. Conversely: 47% say finding out that the person they’re dating is a non-voter would be a relationship dealbreaker.

Tinder is making it easy to find your politically-engaged equal by launching “I Voted” stickers that users can add to their profile. You’ll also be able to spot the badge on other profiles (and potential matches) as you swipe through the app.

“This new generation of daters wants to be heard,” says Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley, in a release. “We’re so inspired by their willingness to prioritize potential matches that show up at the ballot boxes this year and use their votes to address the issues that matter most to them, whether that be reproductive rights, marriage equality, gun control, or education. Tinder’s partnership with BallotReady is a meaningful way for our members to easily get involved, informed and show off their civic pride to potential matches.”