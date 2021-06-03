How to Be a More Tech-Savvy Travel Insurance Consumer

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure.

Travel insurance is a smart purchase if you’re plunking down big bucks for non-refundable trip deposits. It’s also a smart move if you’re traveling overseas, where you likely want travel medical coverage in addition to the other helpful coverage types within a comprehensive policy.

Even smarter is using technology to streamline your trip and get the most from your travel insurance purchase.

Travel Insurance Technology and Convenience

You can take advantage of technology from the start by using the internet to compare your insurance options. Travel insurance comparison websites let you sort through many options according to the types of coverage you want, how much coverage you want to buy and more.

Or by going directly to a travel insurance company website you can receive an online quote and complete the enrollment process, which eliminates hard-copy enrollment forms or mailing a check. Your credit card payments will be processed securely when you buy a policy. Also, these websites provide all types of information for understanding the coverage options available.

Once you have a travel insurance policy, you can reduce your time waiting on a customer service phone line by making any plan changes online.

You can also become a more informed traveler with travel insurance company apps. For example, Travelex’s Travel On app is available to those who purchase certain Travelex plans. The app features detailed destination advice, security alerts and risk ratings for travel destinations.

These apps also often offer a click-to-call assistance button, enabling 24/7 access to a provider for general advice or help during an emergency during your trip.

Travel insurance provider apps are also a good way to keep your travel paperwork and documents organized. For example, Trawick International’s app allows you to keep all of your insurance documents and visa letters stored in one place so you won’t have to carry any additional documentation while traveling, says Bailey Foster, a spokesperson for Trawick.

The Trawick app also allows you to track any claims and find providers who are covered under your travel insurance plan.

Apps for Planning and Assessing Risk

Peace of mind can add to your enjoyment of a trip. Many travel insurance company apps can help you plan and assess risk.

Here are some ways to enhance a trip and boost your safety with an app, according to Travelex:

Receive destination updates about Covid-19 restrictions, other health updates, security alerts, a country’s entry/exit requirements and more

Get travel information such as the official currency for your destination and customary tipping

Find the risk rating for your destination based on crime, civil unrest or terrorism incidents

Access 24/7 travel assistance to reach emergency help or concierge service for help rebooking a canceled flight or finding a medical provider

Technology for Travel Insurance Claims

Technology can streamline filing a claim.

“Many insurance companies have moved their claims almost entirely online and have streamlined the process, making it easier and quicker than ever to submit a claim,” says Jason Schreier, CEO of April Travel Protection

Technology Tips for Travelers

Schreier offers these tips for travelers who want to be tech-savvy

Take pictures of your receipts while traveling. "It's extremely easy to lose receipts, and tracking them down once you've left the state or country can be difficult," he says. When you have photos of your receipts, you instantly have documentation for any travel insurance claims.

Use apps like Google Translate to help with typed or spoken translations. Also, the camera feature will instantly translate anything in its view without snapping a photo. "This can be incredibly helpful with menus, street signs, bathrooms and caution signs when you don't speak the native language," Schreier says.

Use apps like Uber and Lyft when possible, suggests Schreier, as they have GPS tracking of your whereabouts, unlike local taxis.

