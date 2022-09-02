RS Recommends: How Zedd and Maren Morris Made Their New Video on an iPad

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s iPad Pro is known for it’s quick performance, bright visuals and all-day battery but did you know that this portable 2-in-1 device was capable of animating a full music video? As part of Apple’s latest ‘Made on iPad’ campaign, Zedd’s and Marren Morris’s Make You Say music video features rotoscope animation (a method of drawing over live-action film) done entirely on an iPad.

The full three and a half minute video was illustrated and animated using FlipaClip — a video animation app that adds a digital flip book style feel to the Make You Say music video.

You can first see the animations come to life in the form of enormous cartoon-like tears falling from Marren Morris’s face at the beginning of the video. As the song goes on, the animation warps into waves, flames and even Morris’s silhouette herself. It’s designed to showcase the myriad of emotions Morris is going through during a breakup, and the comic-book style animation blends seamlessly with the video footage weaving in and out as the song goes on.

The end of the video morphs fully into animation with Morris’s cartoon self dancing to her emotions in a psychedelic, trance-like landscape, finally accepting her breakup.

This isn’t the first time a musician has taken advantage of the iPad’s editing features. Last year, Olivia Rodrigo’s Brutal music video used Procreates’s FacePaint feature to create the animated masks used in the video.

And, while video editing and illustration apps are both cool features of the iPad Pro, the popular tablet is capable of a whole lot more. Packed with the powerful M1 chip, the iPad Pro is capable of running your favorite video games or streaming your top TV shows, with little to no lag time. It’s got a wide, Liquid Retina display for balanced, lifelike visuals and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera — if you ever decide to shoot your own video on this Apple gadget.

Other features include smarter data protection with FaceID and a LiDAR scanner for AR experiences. You’ll even get support for Dolby Atmos sound, and up to 2TB of storage — more than most laptops offer at the same price.

Watch Zedd’s and Marren Morris’s latest Make you Say music video and check out the iPad Pro and the FlipaClip app in action. Want to try some animation yourself? Snag the latest 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale at Amazon.com.