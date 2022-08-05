‘Bad Decisions,’ Good Collab: BTS Debut New Single on Xbox’s First-Ever Singing Controller

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S launched two years ago, the brand has released multiple collaborations including Gucci Xbox consoles, exclusive nail paint shades and even Star Wars-themed controllers. Most recently, Xbox released a pride-themed controller fans could shop via the Xbox Design Lab, and now, the company has announced its first-ever singing controller (yes, it really does sing).

This limited-edition singing controller is in collaboration with Interscope Records and features Benny Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg’s newest single Bad Decisions on it. Available in a fire engine red, the working Xbox controller features a built-in speaker on the back, where the music (and the new BTS song) can play at the touch of a button. It’s perfect to soundtrack game night or as a great merch item for BTS fans. The only caveat: the only way to actually own this singing controller is if you win one through Xbox’s sweepstakes.

The brand created a limited number of controllers and if you’re interested in winning one, you’ll have to follow Xbox’s official Twitter account and retweet the announcement with the hashtag #BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes. Right now, the contest is set to end on August 25, so be sure to get your entries in before you miss your chance.

This controller is music to our ears and @ItsBennyBlanco, @bts_bighit and @SnoopDogg 🎶 Follow @Xbox and RT with #BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this collectible Xbox controller. Ages 18+. Ends 08/25/22. Rules: https://t.co/a9FgZjHABu pic.twitter.com/NBV8PeYK8Q — Xbox⁷ (@Xbox) August 5, 2022

The controller itself features a simple yet eye-popping design. You’ve got each artist’s name embedded on the front and the speaker neatly out of view in the back. The apple-red controller also features the name of the song Bad Decisions across its front in bold white writing. It also functions as a normal wireless controller according to Xbox, which means you’ll be able to game with it straight out of the box

Pro tip: If you’re looking for a similar colored controller that packs similar design features, choose the Xbox Wireless Controller in Pulse Red. It doesn’t sing but it is currently on sale for just $49.99.

To celebrate the song and the singing controller’s launch, the Xbox-exclusive game Forza Horizon 5 will be giving out custom livery that matches Bad Decisions‘ artwork and the controller’s design. This 1971 Meyers Manx skin is available to download now through the Gifts tab in the message center for all Forza 5 players.

While this is the only available singing wireless Xbox controller available, you can buy multiple other Xbox controller collaborations online. One of our favorites is the Razer Boba Fett controller, currently on sale for $30 off. Check out Xbox’s official site for every unique Xbox controller you can buy.

Also remember, Microsoft and Xbox are only set to give out 30 singing controllers, so enter the sweepstakes now to win one of your own.