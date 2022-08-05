 How to Get Xbox BTS 'Bad Decisions' Singing Controller: Find Online - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next John Lennon's Scathing Post-Beatles Breakup Letter to Paul McCartney Goes to Auction
Home RS Recommends Electronics

‘Bad Decisions,’ Good Collab: BTS Debut New Single on Xbox’s First-Ever Singing Controller

The working Xbox controller features a built-in speaker where the new BTS song can play at the touch of a button

By

Nishka Dhawan's Most Recent Stories

View All
xbox-singing-controllerxbox-singing-controller

Microsoft/Xbox

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S launched two years ago, the brand has released multiple collaborations including Gucci Xbox consoles, exclusive nail paint shades and even Star Wars-themed controllers. Most recently, Xbox released a pride-themed controller fans could shop via the Xbox Design Lab, and now, the company has announced its first-ever singing controller (yes, it really does sing).

Buy: Xbox Series X at $499.00

This limited-edition singing controller is in collaboration with Interscope Records and features Benny Blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg’s newest single Bad Decisions on it. Available in a fire engine red, the working Xbox controller features a built-in speaker on the back, where the music (and the new BTS song) can play at the touch of a button. It’s perfect to soundtrack game night or as a great merch item for BTS fans. The only caveat: the only way to actually own this singing controller is if you win one through Xbox’s sweepstakes.

Related Stories

How to Watch 'My Life as a Rolling Stone': Stream the Documentary Series Online Free
RS Recommends: What to Watch on Apple TV+ (and How to Stream it Free)

Related Stories

smart home how to guide
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home
All 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked

The brand created a limited number of controllers and if you’re interested in winning one, you’ll have to follow Xbox’s official Twitter account and retweet the announcement with the hashtag #BadDecisionsSongXboxSweepstakes. Right now, the contest is set to end on August 25, so be sure to get your entries in before you miss your chance. 

The controller itself features a simple yet eye-popping design. You’ve got each artist’s name embedded on the front and the speaker neatly out of view in the back. The apple-red controller also features the name of the song Bad Decisions across its front in bold white writing. It also functions as a normal wireless controller according to Xbox, which means you’ll be able to game with it straight out of the box

Pro tip: If you’re looking for a similar colored controller that packs similar design features, choose the Xbox Wireless Controller in Pulse Red. It doesn’t sing but it is currently on sale for just $49.99.

Xbox wireless controller

Microsoft/Xbox

Buy: Xbox Wireless Controller at $59.00

To celebrate the song and the singing controller’s launch, the Xbox-exclusive game Forza Horizon 5 will be giving out custom livery that matches Bad Decisions‘ artwork and the controller’s design. This 1971 Meyers Manx skin is available to download now through the Gifts tab in the message center for all Forza 5 players.

forza 5 livery

Microsoft/Xbox

While this is the only available singing wireless Xbox controller available, you can buy multiple other Xbox controller collaborations online. One of our favorites is the Razer Boba Fett controller, currently on sale for $30 off. Check out Xbox’s official site for every unique Xbox controller you can buy.

Also remember, Microsoft and Xbox are only set to give out 30 singing controllers, so enter the sweepstakes now to win one of your own.

In This Article: BTS, gaming, RS Recommends, Xbox

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.