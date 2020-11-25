Clean Air, Clean Lines: This Modern-Looking HEPA Air Purifier Is On Sale for $90 Off

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of the best things you can get for your house, office or apartment right now is a HEPA air purifier, which helps to filter out airborne germs and potentially harmful particles.

One of the best HEPA air purifiers out there is this jet-black model from Winix. Regularly $249.99+, Amazon’s Black Friday sale has the Winix Air Purifier for just $159 — a whopping $90 off.

Amazon

The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier features a True HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants, dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns. A four-stage filtration system breaks down particles, and then neutralizes odors thanks to an activated carbon filter. Winix says the air purifier’s built-in “PlasmaWave” technology helps to neutralize bacteria and viruses. While an air purifier won’t completely kill off Covid, it can help prevent the spreading of the virus, while circulating clean, fresh air throughout your space.

The air purifier covers up to 360-square-feet of space — enough for most bedrooms, family rooms and small studios. Built-in air quality sensors adjust the speed and intensity of the fan to filter the air as needed. When the lights go out, the air purifier will automatically go into sleep mode to help conserve energy.

Everything is controlled through the settings panel on the front of the air purifier, or via an included remote control.

The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier currently boasts a 4.7-star (out of five) rating from almost 10,000 reviews online. Unlike bulky, industrial-looking competitors, the sleek, matte black design blends in easily to any room. At just 15 pounds, the unit is portable enough to move around as needed too.

This deal includes the air purifier, one True HEPA replacement filter and one AOC carbon replacement filter. Regularly $249.99+, Amazon has the Winix HEPA Air Purifier for just $159 right now. Quantities are expected to move quickly, so we recommend adding to cart while the deal is still live.

Looking for something else? Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal has air purifiers on sale starting at just $39 here.