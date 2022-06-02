Walmart Targets Amazon Prime Day With ‘Walmart+ Weekend’ of Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Walmart is taking on Amazon Prime Day with an entire weekend of deals and discounts. And Walmart is beating Amazon to the punch by launching its biggest shopping event of the year — live now.

Related: Everything to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022

The so-called “Walmart+ Weekend” is an online savings event exclusively for Walmart+ members. Walmart+ is the retailer’s version of Amazon Prime, which gets members free shipping, free deliveries and exclusive discounts on everything from electronics to gas for just $98/year (for reference, an Amazon Prime membership costs $139/year).

Buy: Walmart+ Membership at $98/year

The Walmart+ Weekend will offer members access to thousands of deals online, with more than three days of special sale prices and offers. Here’s what to know about Walmart+ Weekend 2022 and how to shop the deals online.

When Is Walmart+ Weekend 2022?

The 2022 Walmart+ Weekend takes place over three days, starting on Thursday, June 2 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT and ending on Sunday, June 5 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. All the deals and discounts will be on Walmart.com.

What Are the Best Walmart+ Weekend Deals?

While Walmart has a deals page that’s updated every day, the best Walmart+ Weekend deals will be reserved for Walmart+ members. Sign up for a Walmart+ membership here and get instant access to shop.

Don’t want to commit to a membership just yet? Walmart is offering a 30-day free trial to Walmart+ here that you can use to shop the Walmart+ deals instantly.

Walmart says the best Walmart+ Weekend deals this year will include “Black Friday-like savings” with the “deepest discounts” on hot summer items like a Shark vacuum, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Pit Boss Pellet Grills.

They’ll also offer rare discounts on popular items like PlayStation 5 consoles and Gateway Laptops.

Here’s a list of other Walmart+ Weekend deals which have already been announced. Bookmark this page and check back as we update it with the best Walmart deals all weekend long.

Best Walmart Electronics Deals

Gateway R7 Laptop was $499,is $399 – $100 off

Hisense 43-inch 4K TV was $258, is $198 – 23% off

Samsung A50 Soundbar was $199, is $129 – $70 off

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus was $849, is $499 – $350 off

Belkin AX1800 Range Extender was $99 is $59.99 – $39.01 off

Best Walmart Home Deals

Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer was $99, is $59 – 40% off

Anchorage Queen Upholstered Bed was $279, is $199 – 28% off

Larissa Sofa was $449, is $349 – 22% off

Homall Barstool Set Of 2 was $155.99, is $82.99 – $73 off

Best Walmart Fashion Deals

Champion Women’s Lightweight Tee was $30, is $10 – $20 off

Burnside Men’s Board Short was $42, is $19.95 – 53% off

Hanes Men’s Fleece Sweatpant was $26, is $11 – $15 off

Athlux Jersey Performance Hoodie was $45, is $14 – $31 off

Best Walmart Toy Deals

Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard for $79 – Exclusive to Walmart+ Weekend

Crazy Kart Shift Go-Kart was $298, is $198 – $100 off

Radio Flyer Child Push Walker was $34.97, is $26.23 – 25% off

Contixo 7 Inch Kids Android Tablet was $99.99, is $58.99 – $41 off

Best Walmart Appliances Deals

GE 10,000 BTU Portable WiFi A/C was $447, is $326 – 27% off

Shark Auto Empty Robot Vacuum was $499, is $299 – $200 off

iRobot Roomba i1+ was $599.99, is $347 – $252 off

Walmart+ is just $12.95 a month or discounted to just $98 a year (saving you $57 versus paying month to month). For more information about Walmart+ or how to become a member, visit walmart.com/plus.

Check out the full list of deals here.