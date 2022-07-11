 Best Walmart Earbuds Deal July 2022: $5 onn True Wireless Earbuds Sale - Rolling Stone
RS Recommends: These $5 Wireless Earbuds Have People Stocking Up

Discounted to just $4.88, pick up a pair of these AirPods alternatives for travel, work and workouts without breaking the bank

Amazon may be the go-to destination for top deals on headphones and earbuds, but Walmart is stepping up to its (online) competition with a huge deal of its own.

Known for its so-called “Rollback Deals,” Walmart’s latest sale rolls back the price of its onn. True Wireless Earbuds to just $4.88. That’s not a typo: you can actually get a pair of wireless earbuds for under $5.

And while these earbuds won’t get you the same audio quality as a pair of Apple AirPods, they are a great AirPods alternative if you just want something simple for your commute, travel or at your desk.

Buy: onn True Wireless Earbuds at $4.88

This Walmart earbuds deal gets you the onn. Wireless Earphones with charging case included. Each charge gets you up to three hours of playtime and the included charging case gets you an additional four extra charges, taking you to 15 hours of battery life in total.

The Bluetooth earbuds pair easily with your phone too. In our experience, pairing was simple and with up to 33-feet of wireless range, the connection is pretty stable.

What we like: the budget earbuds are surprisingly durable and they’re even rated IPX4 to be splash-proof, meaning they’ll stay powered on even if you’re accidentally caught in the rain or sweating it out at the gym (we don’t recommend wearing these in the pool or shower though).

Audio-wise, you won’t get the same rich highs and deep lows as some of the bigger brand name earbuds on the market, but for everyday use and casual listening, the onn. earbuds aren’t that bad. At just $4.88, they’re an easy pick up for when you want to listen to music but not risk losing your pricier buds, say on vacation or when running errands.

This Walmart earbuds deal gets you a pair of the onn. True Wireless Earbuds, the charging case, a USB-C charging cable and a quick start guide. At just $5, this earbuds deal will move fast so we recommend adding a couple of these to your cart while the deal is still live. See full details on Walmart.com.

