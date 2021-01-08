Movie Night Upgrade: Snag This Massive 50-Inch 4K TV Right Now for Just $298

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With a ton of new series and movies to stream — from everything on Discovery+ to Wonder Woman 1984 — along with the Super Bowl right around the corner, there’s a good chance you’re considering upgrading your home theater setup this season. But while you could browse all day for the best TV deal that’ll make you the hero of family movie night, you probably won’t find a better deal today than this 50-inch VIZIO 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV, which you can get for only $298 on Walmart. Yeah, that’s a 50-inch 4K TV for under 300 bucks (worth noting: this same TV retails for $450 on VIZIO’s own site).

The 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV packs a number of high-tech features that make it a steal. The brand designed the LED set with Dolby Vision HDR and its Quantum Color tech, which the site claims “offers over a billion colors.” In other words: everything you watch should look bright and vibrant in your living room no matter what time of day it is. The 4K TV’s “Dynamic Motion Rate” is ideal for watching games, and it’s equipped for gamers too, thanks to its “V-Gaming Engine.”

Aside from the screen’s display, this is a smart TV, and it includes built-in Apple AirPlay and Chromecast so you can easily stream The Queen’s Gambit or your favorite Disney+ show from your phone or tablet. It’ll even let you connect it with Alexa and Siri to control settings using just your voice.

We like VIZIO for making high-quality smart TVs that still manage to be budget-friendly, and it’s one of the reasons we included its M-Series Quantum 65″ Class 4K HDR Smart TV on our list of best smart 4K TVs under $1,000.

This Walmart deal gets you the 50-inch 4K TV for $298 and includes free two-day shipping. Walmart offers a simple 30-day return policy should you need it.

This 50-inch 4K VIZIO TV was still under $300 at the time of publication. But as with all electronics deals like this one, the discounts rarely last long. Pick it up today before the deal ends.