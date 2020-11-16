Audio Brand V-MODA Launches Limited-Edition Jimi Hendrix Headphones

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Audio brand V-MODA has teamed up with the Jimi Hendrix estate to release a new line of headphones inspired by the singer and guitarist’s lyrics, artwork and enduring legacy.

Three pairs of Hendrix-branded headphones are being released as part of V-MODA’s first installment of its new Artist Series. The exclusive designs, named “Peace, Love and Happiness,” “Wisdom,” and “Soul,” allow Hendrix fans and audiophiles alike to rep the musician on custom V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones.

The officially-licensed collaboration stemmed from a meeting between members of the Hendrix family and the business development team at Roland, V-MODA’s parent company. According to a rep for the company, “Roland and the Hendrix estate were immediately intrigued with the idea of creating something together that honored the Hendrix legacy [and] as ideas were researched, an image of Hendrix wearing headphones in the studio inspired further discussions.”

The highly-rated headphones feature V-MODA’s unique metal headband and hexagonal-shaped pads. The professional-style cups work equally as well in Bluetooth mode and pure analog wired mode, and are a favorite of top musicians and DJs around the world. They’re great for home listening as well.

Derived from Hendrix’s famous “knowledge speaks, but wisdom listens” quote, the “Wisdom” headphones (above) featured a jet-black design with an image of the singer on the outside of one earcup and his signature on the other. V-MODA describes the design as “thoughtful sophistication,” mirroring the intent and passion Hendrix depicted in his own writings.

The “Soul” design, meantime, is inspired by Sixties counterculture and Hendrix’s move to London in 1966 to create the Jimi Hendrix Experience. The design of the ear shields pays homage to the lava lamp, intertwined with an illustration of the singer on one side, and his autograph on the other.

The last pair in the collection, dubbed the “Peace, Love and Happiness,” will be offered at select independent retailers across the country. The headphones feature psychedelic-style art that captures the spirit of the late Sixties, when Hendrix rose to prominence.

“We’re thrilled to have the privilege of showcasing an icon such as Jimi Hendrix as the first in our new Artist Series, and to be incorporating these three new designs into our acclaimed headphones,” says Luca Bolognesi, VP of Marketing Technology of V MODA. “With the addition of the quality and versatility of the Crossfade 2 Wireless, this line is perfect for music-lovers who want to extend their appreciation to what they wear, rather than just what they listen to.”

All three pairs of the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Headphones feature 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers for deep, distinct bass, bright mids and a wide 3D soundstage. The headphones boast up to 14 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, with continuous music in wired mode. The Crossfade 2 can also pair with two sources at a time — say, your phone and smartwatch — so you can stay connected without having to switch between devices.

Each set in the collection includes the limited-edition headphones with memory foam cushions, charging cables, and a hard-shell travel case. Get more details here.