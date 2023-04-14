These Solar-Powered Earbuds Get You Endless Battery Life When Exposed to the Sun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The summer pickup you didn’t know you needed: a pair of solar-powered earbuds, to make sure you never run out of juice for your tunes.

That’s the premise behind the Urbanista Phoenix Earbuds, the so-called “world’s first solar-powered true wireless earphones.” Named after the perpetually sunny city of Phoenix, these earbuds come in a wireless charging case with solar cell technology. What that means: these earbuds “continuously reload their charge” when stored in the case and the case is exposed to light. It doesn’t have to be in direct sunlight either — Urbanista says the solar-powered case reacts to both natural and artificial light.

Buy Urbanista Phoenix Solar Powered Earbuds $124.90

On its own, you get up to eight hours of playtime with these earbuds, and up to 34 hours with the wireless charging case. Of course, you get endless playtime if you keep the charging case exposed to a light source.

The Urbanista buds aren't just great on battery life though — music comes through crisp and clean thanks to finely-tuned 10mm dynamic drivers, and the addition of Active Noise Cancellation technology (ANC) filters out distracting background sounds from traffic, idle conversation or nature. Urbanista offers a hybrid ANC feature, so you can choose to block out as much noise as possible or use "transparency mode" to let some noise in so you're still aware of your surroundings.

The Urbanista Phoenix earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 to easily pair with your phone or computer. Even better: it lets you pair two devices at once so you can easily switch between them without having to reconnect. It’s great, say, when you’re working on your computer but then need to take a call (or vice-versa).

Great for the outdoors, the solar-powered earbuds are rated IPX4 for being sweat-resistant and water-resistant. The set comes with three different silicone tips to help you find the most comfortable fit.

Released last fall, the Urbanista Phoenix Solar-Powered Earbuds currently boast all five-star ratings on Amazon.com. They’re on sale right now too: regularly $150+, this Amazon deal gets you the solar-powered buds for just $124 — a 16% discount. See full details here.