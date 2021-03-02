 Under Armour Project Rock Sale 2021: 50% Off Wireless Headphones Deal - Rolling Stone
RS Recommends: The Rock’s Under Armour Headphones Are Under $125 for the First Time

The Rock’s best-selling workout headphones are discounted to 50 percent off for a limited time as part of Under Armour’s latest promotion

Under Armour

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re searching for workout headphones on a budget, your playlists are about to get a major Dwayne Johnson-worthy boost. Under Armour has cut the price on its best-selling Sport Wireless Train Project Rock Edition Headphones to an unbeatable deal of $124.95 (usually $249.95) — a 50 percent total savings.

Under Armour

UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones — Project Rock Edition, $124.95, available at Under Armour

Part of The Rock’s on-going partnership with Under Armour, these Project Rock Edition headphones are fully wireless and designed for use on a run or at the gym (they’re great for chilling at home too). These workou headphones will last for around 16 hours after a complete charge, according to the brand. They also made sure the headphones are ready for sweaty gym days, too: They’re equipped with ear pads that you can take off and wash by hand when they need to be cleaned up — something you can’t do as easily with other headphones.

A common issue you might run in to when wearing headphones during a workout? They can slip around a bit. Luckily, these on-ears are lined so you shouldn’t have to stop in the middle of a rep just to adjust them from falling off your head. And once you’re ready to stretch, you can even take calls thanks to the phones’ built-in, noise-cancelling microphones, which also let you chat with Siri.

Under Armour

This deal includes a pair of headphones, plus a charging cable and a carrying case to help protect your cups from any damage, both inside and outside your gym. You can also buy these Bluetooth cans in white, red and yellow and in navy and gold— all for under $125.

We rarely see the Project Rock headphones on sale, so don’t hold off on adding them to your cart as UA’s massive 50 percent off discount only lasts through March 6th. Shop the discounted headphones here.

In This Article: deals, Headphones, RS Recommends, Under Armour

