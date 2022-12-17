Gamer Gifts: This Cult-Favorite Gaming Headset Is Under $50 for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Gaming headphones are an essential accessory for gamers, whether it’s to communicate with their team members or stay alert during the most cutthroat action games. That said, gaming headphones are usually pretty pricey and are sometimes not compatible with every gaming console you own. That’s where the Turtle Beach Recon 500 headphones come in, now on sale for just $49.95 — a 38% discount from their original price of $79.95.

If you're looking for a great gift for the gaming fan in your life, you can't go wrong with these popular headphones.

These multiplatform gaming headsets feature a 3.5mm wired connection, meaning you can use them with your PlayStation, Xbox Series S/X and even your Nintendo Switch. They’ve got 60mm drivers too for powerful bass-forward sound and a pro-level noise canceling microphone for clearer dialogue with your team members — supremely important during E-Sports tournaments.

The memory foam ear cushions are comfortable and can be worn for extended periods of time. And, the headband features padding so you won’t feel it digging into your skull as you game. You’ll find controls on the exterior of the earpads too, allowing you to adjust the volume or mute your mic for a private session.

The best part about these headphones is that glasses wearers can use them too as they’re designed to reduce pressure on your spectacles as you play. If you’re looking for a pair of no-frills, wired headphones with a mic, grab the Turtle Beach Recon 500 now at their reduced price of $49.95 — one of the only times these gaming headphones have retailed for below $50.