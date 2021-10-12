RS Recommends: This Audio Brand Just Launched All-New Bluetooth Earbuds for $24

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dozens of audio brands are introducing new earbuds for the holiday season, but rarely do the new buds come with a discount too. Right now, Tribit is offering its new FlyBuds C2 Bluetooth Earbuds for just $39.99 when you apply the promo code TBUSER02 at checkout on Amazon.com. But it gets better: Amazon currently has an on-site coupon that gets you an additional 20% discount on the all-new wireless buds, bringing the price of the FlyBuds C2 down to just $23.99.

Regularly $79.99, that’s a whopping $56 discount on a pair of brand-new wireless earbuds with crisp audio, punchy bass and up to 32 hours of battery life.

Tribit is known for manufacturing high-quality affordable audio products, and the FlyBuds C2 are new for fall 2021. These are Bluetooth 5.2 earbuds, which offer a more reliable and stable connection than regular Bluetooth 5.0 models. Tribit also uses the latest Qualcomm QCC3040 chip, and aptX high-quality audio decoding, to ensure the highest-quality audio transmission from your phone or laptop to your ears. What that means: loud, full, stereo sound that’s crystal clear.

Battery life is incredible for a set of affordable earbuds (but also just for new earbuds in general): you get eight hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 32 hours with the included charging case. Tribit’s fast charging case only takes 1.5 hours to reach a full charge.

While these aren’t noise-cancelling earbuds (you can find a great $49 pair of noise-cancelling buds here), the FlyBuds C2 boast what’s known as CVC (clear voice capture) technology, to focus the built-in microphones on your voice (and not on all the background noise) when you’re taking calls on the go. There are four microphones in total, to pick up your voice more clearly, no matter which direction you’re facing.

Tribit’s Flybuds C2 are already an incredible value at their regular price of $79.99. But Tribit is offering a 50% off discount on the new earbuds through October 19 using the code TBUSER02 at checkout on Amazon. That brings the price down to just $39.99.

As of this writing, we spotted an additional 20% off coupon on Amazon, which brings the final price of the Tribit earbuds down to $23.99 — an almost unheard of deal for brand new wireless earbuds. Shop the Tribit deal and see full details here.