 V-MODA Rolling Stones Edition Headphones: Buy Online, Pricing, Design - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Back-The-Blue' Republicans Bail on Moment of Silence for Fallen Capitol Police Officers
Home RS Recommends Electronics

The Rolling Stones Partner With Audio Brand V-MODA to Release Limited-Edition Headphones

The new officially-licensed wireless headphones include designs inspired by The Rolling Stones logos and albums

By

Sage Anderson's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Rolling Stones V-MODA HeadphonesThe Rolling Stones V-MODA Headphones

Bravado

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

V-MODA, which has long been the go-to audio brand for DJs, has partnered with The Rolling Stones to release a new line of headphones inspired by the band’s lyrics, logo artwork and albums.

Three officially-licensed pairs of Stones-branded headphones are continuing V-MODA’s series of collaborations with musicians and legacy estates, like Jimi Hendrix. You can showcase the style and swagger of the band with three exclusive designs, titled “Classic Licks”, “No Filter” and “Tattoo You.” Fans of the band and musicians looking to jam out can enjoy these custom V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones available on Amazon and V-MODA’s site.

Rolling Stones V-MODA Headphones

Bravado

Buy: The Rolling Stones x V-MODA Headphones at $279.99

The limited-edition line combines the iconic artwork with V-MODA’s highly-rated headphones — the Bluetooth headphones feature V-MODA’s unique hexagonal-shaped ear pads, along with their unique metal headband. These headphones are meant for both pure analog wired and wireless listening, and are a favorite amongst professional musicians worldwide. But with pairing on multiple devices at a time (say, on your phone and your laptop) they’re great for casual listening, too.

Related Stories

How to Watch the Weeknd's '103.5 Dawn FM' Livestream on Amazon Music
RS Recommends: The Best Beginner DJ Turntables, According to the Pros

Related Stories

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton - posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Album Guide: Metallica
The Everly Brothers: 12 Essential Tracks

Based on the recognizable tongue logo, the “Classic Licks” headphones feature the original design created in 1970 by artist John Pasche on the outside of the ear cups. The “No Filter” design, meantime, is inspired by the band’s No Filter Tour that began in Hamburg, Germany in 2017.

V-MODA_The_Rolling_Stones_Edition_Crossfade2Wireless

Bravado

Buy: The Rolling Stones x V-MODA Headphones at $279.99

The last pair in the collection, called the “Tattoo You,” (below) pays homage to the chart-topping, multiplatinum album originally released in 1981. The headphones feature an old-school, traditional tattoo design around the tongue logo, with the name of the studio album on the ear cup.

Rolling Stones V-MODA Headphones

Bravado

You don’t have to be a classic rock fan to enjoy the studio-quality sound from these headphones. All three pairs of the V-MODA Crossfade 2 don’t skimp on tech features — the headphones boast up to 14 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, and unlimited listening in wired mode. Audiophiles will also appreciate the 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers for deep, distinct bass, and an immersive 3D soundstage. The large memory foam ear cushions and steel flex headband provide ergonomic comfort for those longer listening sessions.

Each pair in the Crossfade 2 Wireless Rolling Stones Edition collection includes the limited-edition headphones, charging cables, gold-plated 1/4-inch Pro Adapter, and a hard-shell travel case. Get more details here.

In This Article: Headphones, RS Recommends, The Rolling Stones

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.