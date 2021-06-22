The Best Last Minute Prime Day Deals to Score Before Midnight

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is almost over but hundreds of thousands of items remain discounted before this year’s two-day event ends at midnight.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all the deals. While some offers are available to all Amazon shoppers, most of the best Prime Day deals are reserved for Amazon Prime members.

Here are the best last minute Prime Day deals to shop online now.

Get 3 Free Months Of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu When You Buy A Fire TV or Fire Tablet

Amazon

Amazon and Disney have partnered for what may be the best Prime Day deal of 2021. If you get an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire Tablet, you’ll get three free months of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. This bundle usually costs $13.99 per month, which means you’ll actually end up saving money if you get the Fire TV Stick 4K, which only costs $24.99 right now.

Buy: Fire TV Stick 4K With Disney+ Bundle at $39.99

Get $25 off an Amazon Echo, or $80 off for a two-pack



Amazon

The Amazon Echo (4rd Gen) deal stands out because it continues to be the best smart speaker available from any company — especially at this price. Its advanced audio hardware makes the speaker it sound better than most alternatives at its size. Plus, the Echo has Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant built in, which allows you to connect it to smart-home accessories like lightbulbs and smart plugs.

Amazon is currently offering a $25 discount if you get one Amazon Echo, but you can get a much deeper discount if you pick up two and use the offer code ECHO PRIME. That promo code gets you two Amazon Echos for $119.98, which is impressive considering Amazon typically charges $99.99 for one.

Buy: All-new Echo (4th Gen) at $74.99

Save $53 on Apple AirPods Pro

Apple

Apple’s AirPods Pro face a lot of steep competition from the likes of Sony and Bowers & Wilkins, but they’re still the best pick for most people. They sound good, feel comfortable, last a fairly long time, and their active noise cancelling is seriously impressive. Best of all, they work well with Windows and Android devices, too.

Buy: AirPods Pro at $189.99

Nebula Soundbar Just $143 ($86 off)

Amazon

The Nebula Soundbar Fire TV edition supports 4K HDR and delivers big, expansive sound with its 2.1 channel system. The soundbar combines two speakers and two built-in subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling, cinematic sound.

Buy: Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition at $143.99

Get a 50-Inch 4K TV for Just $349 ($100 off)

Amazon

The TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is $100 off right now, making it one of the best Prime Day TV deals online. Get stunning resolution in crisp, life-like quality. Built-in Chromecast makes it easy to find your favorite programming.

Buy: TCL 50-Inch 4-Series 4K TV at $349.99

Save $220 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone

Amazon

One of the best Android phones is the Samsung Galaxy S20 with a crystal clear display, seamless body and 5G capabilities. The phone has a triple camera with night mode for sharper photos, plus a 30x optical zoom. Everything pairs easily to your favorite apps. The phone is unlocked too, so you can use it with any carrier.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy S20 at $699.99

Canon EOS 2000D DSLR Camera Bundle Just $479 ($50 off)

Amazon

The best-selling Canon DSLR gets a big bundle deal for Prime Day, and a $50 discount. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the EOS 2000D this year. The bundle includes two tripods, a carrying case, memory card, cleaning kit and more.

Buy: Canon EOS 2000D Bundle at $479.99

Take $150 off a Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum

Amazon

The Roomba i3+ is one of the few gadgets that will actually do an annoying chore for you. The robot vacuum’s sensors allow it to navigate around obstacles, and clean your floors as efficiently as possible. This model comes with an automatic dirt disposal, which will empty the contents of its dust bin into an easy-to-handle bag.

Buy: Roomba i3+ at $439.99

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Vacuum XL for $280 off

Amazon

The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL does all the cleaning for you so you can kick back and relax, and you can get it today for $280 off its normal price. Plus, it empties its own dust bin, and holds up to 45 days worth of dust and debris. With intelligent total home mapping, the Shark IQ will clean rooms row by row instead bumping into the same furniture edges all day. Whenever you want a specific room spotless, just say the word (using Alexa or Google Assistant), and make cleaning more hands-off than ever.

Buy: Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Vacuum… at $599.99

Get $200 Off The Samsung HW-T650 Soundbar

Amazon

If you need a home theater upgrade, take advantage of this $200 discount on Samsung’s HW-T650. The stereo soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer for extra bass, and supports virtual surround sound. It’s an all-in-one audio system that’ll enhance the experience listening to music, playing games, and watching movies without breaking the bank.

Buy: Samsung HW-T650 at $279.99

All-New Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for $99

Amazon

Amazon released its Echo Buds (2nd Gen) last month, but Prime Members can save $40 by shopping right now. That brings the earbuds down to $79.99, or $99.99 if you want the version with a wireless charging case.

Buy: Echo Buds (2nd Gen) at $99.99

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds for 33% Off

Amazon

Jabra’s Elite Active Earbuds are marked down for Prime Day to just $119.99, saving you 33% off the retail price right now. If you want to upgrade your running and workout headphones, this is a promotion you can’t miss. The buds last all day, are active noise cancelling, and, of course, can withstand water and sweat.

Buy: Jabra Elite Active 75T Earbuds at $119.99

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for 44% Off

Amazon

If you’re a fan of wearing over-ear headphones when you’re at the gym, you need to upgrade to these Bose SoundLink headphones. Bose makes some of our favorite audio equipment, and the company’s headphones are among the best you can find online. These Bluetooth-connected cans feature comfortable ear cups fit for most workouts, including running, and can keep the music going for up to 15 hours before needing charged. Oh, and when you’re not working out, they’ll still make great headphones for when you’re at the office or on your commute.

Buy: Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless… at $129

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones for $179 (save $170)

Beats’ best-selling wireless headphones are a whopping $170 off for Prime Day. This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for these Studio headphones, which feature noise cancellation technology and 22 hours of battery life and is backed by Beats’ superb, professional-sounding audio.

Amazon

Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling… at $179.99

Get $110 Off The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Amazon

One of the best smart security deals is this $110 discount on an August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, which lets you lock or unlock your door via an app on your phone, or a smart speaker. This lock only replaces the deadbolt on one side of the door, so you can continue using your existing key as an offline backup.

Buy: August Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $246.74

Score a Fitbit Inspire 2 For $60

Fitbit

Get a clearer picture of your overall health with the Fitbit Inspire 2, which tracks your steps, sleep, heart rate, calories burned, and more. Normally $99.95, it’s nearly 40% off today.

Buy: Fitbit Inspire 2 at $59.99

$160 Off Garmin’s Vivoactive 4S

Garmin

Garmin’s Vivoactive 4S is a powerful fitness and health tracker designed to look like a traditional, analog watch. Normally $350, it’s under $200 for Prime Day.

Buy: Garmin's Vivoactive 4S at $269.99

Save $150 on the 2020 MacBook Air

Amazon

Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is the company’s most popular laptop by far, and it’s $150 off on Prime Day. The Air’s key features are its small size (only 2.8 pounds) and 18 hour battery life.

Buy: MacBook Air at $1,149.00

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is $165.50 off

Amazon

Samsung’s latest backpack-friendly tablet is slim, powerful, comes with four free months of YouTube Premium. This is a great deal for any creative or student who wants to work on the go.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 at $512.07

Save $30 On A PhoneSoap UV Sanitizer

Amazon

Your phone screen is one of the dirtiest surfaces you touch, but PhoneSoap’s UV Sanitizer is a quick, fullproof way to keep it clean. The device bathes your phone in ultraviolet light, which kills bacteria without liquid or heat. Phonsoap is currently offering a 40% off coupon for Prime Day.

Buy: PhoneSoap 3 at $73.95

37% off Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker ($49.99)

Amazon

Almost all Keurig products are discounted on Amazon right now and we like this K-Slim Coffee Maker, which lets you brew coffee for various cup sizes, yet still fits neatly into nearly any kitchen space since it’s less than 5″ wide. Regularly $79, Amazon has the coffee maker for under $50 for the first time this year. See all Keurig Prime Day deals here.

Buy: Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker at $91.99

Ring Video Doorbell Wired for Just $45

Amazon

If you want some extra peace of mind at home, the Ring Video Doorbell is a convenient security solution. This doorbell detects sends real-time notifications straight to your phone, with motion sensors that tell when a guest is coming up before they’ve even rung the bell. Connect with Alexa to talk to visitors or even see who’s come to visit on the screen of an Echo device. Get this safety-minded doorbell on sale for just $45 (regularly $60).

Buy: Ring Video Doorbell Wired at $59.99

Get Instant Pot’s Duo Plus Mini for $90

Amazon

The crowd-pleasing Instant Pot is usually one of the biggest sellers on Prime Day — and it’s back on sale for $50 off. The Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 cooker is a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, warmer, and more. It can cook meals up to 70% faster than just throwing it in the oven (we’ve tested it, and yes, you can get an amazing stew in under half an hour). It makes mealtime a breeze 15 customizable Smart Programs (think sous vide and yogurt-making). Regularly $99.99, it’s on sale has dropped the price even lower.

Buy: Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1… at $89.99

Nearly 50% off Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender

Amazon

Snag Vitamix’s Powerful 64 oz Blender for $271 off if you’re looking for a powerful blender that can whip up anything from protein shakes, to frozen cocktails in a snap. With a high-performance, whole fruits and veggies won’t stand a chance, but it also features a whopping 10 speed options and useful varying pulse function if you need some extra oomph. The blender comes with an incredibly sharp blade, and a hefty 64 oz. jar so you can have your own bottomless (smoothie) brunch at home. Bonus points: with a drop of dish soap and warm water, your Vitamix machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds.

Buy: Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender at $486.42

Aura Carver Mat Frame for $30 off

Amazon

Looking for a thoughtful gift for someone in your family? Aura’s WIFI-connected digital photo frames make displaying and sharing photos super simple. Connect it to the Aura app to upload photos right from your phone, customize your pics, and share them with loved ones anywhere in the world. Right now, you can get $30 off their popular Carver Mat frame—the lowest price it’s ever been, so you can stay connected and spark conversation.

Buy: Aura Carver Frame at $169.00

$110 off Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven

Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Fry Oven has up to 10 times the convection power of a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier and juicier results. The Foodi’s Smart Thermometer also monitors your food’s temperature from rare to well done, for a great meal without the guesswork. Regularly $329.99, this Prime Day deal gets you $110 off the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Fry Oven.

Buy: Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry… at $329.99

$200 Off an Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike

Amazon

Looking for a Peloton alternative? One of the best fitness bikes available online, the Echelon is currently marked down 17% to just $999.99. Plus, you’ll get an extra 15% savings on top of that when you’re checking out. With the Echelon Fit app, you can even access classes to get more out of your rides, as well as join live workouts with the brand’s instructors.

Buy: Echelon EX5 Fitness Bike at $999.99

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill for 28% Off Right Now

Amazon

If you’re in the market for a treadmill, this NordicTrack T Series model is up to 28% off its regular price for Prime Day. You’re saving over $181 with the current deal, and you’re getting a treadmill made by one of the top tread brands in the game. It can even fold up when you’re not using it.

Buy: NordicTrack Treadmill at $467.84

HouseFit Water Rowing Machine Just $339 ($60 off)

Amazon

This is the best rowing machine deal for Prime Day, with your Prime membership and an on-site coupon knocking $60 off the HouseFit Water Rower. This a super sturdy and sleek rowing machine, with an LCD screen, stand/holder for your phone or tablet, and ergonomic seat cushion. The blades spin and cycle through the water tank to provide a more natural (yet still challenging) form or resistance.

Buy: HouseFit Water Rowing Machine at $339.99