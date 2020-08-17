This Surprise Amazon Deal Gets You a Big-Screen 4K TV For Just $229

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re not watching your favorites shows and movies in 4K, you’re missing out. Almost all of the content from studios these days is created for 4K viewing, which offers sharper, crisper, more detailed images on screen. But unless you have a 4K TV, you won’t be able to see this content the way the creators intended.

Luckily, Amazon has a new deal right now that gets you this TCL 4K Ultra HD TV for just $229 (regularly $329+). The 43-inch unit includes built-in Roku TV (for easy access to thousands of TV episodes and movies), plus smart functionalities — use Alexa or Google Assistant to change the channel, control the volume and even control your smart home devices.

Amazon

TCL made our list for Best 4K TVs and Best Smart TVs, and I can vouch for the reliability and picture quality of a TCL device. The TV delivers consistent contrasts and details, with a wider spectrum of colors than many models in its category. The available high dynamic range (HDR) helps define more life-like pictures, and minimizes any shadows or blurriness on screen.

This TV comes with a ton of inputs to let you plug in everything from a Blu-ray player to a gaming console to a USB stick. It’s all packed in a sleek and slim unit that looks great mounted on the wall or sitting on a home entertainment unit. This set also includes a remote control.

This Amazon deal saves you $100 on the TCL 4K Ultra HD TV. Get it now for just $229; units were still available as of this writing but as with any Amazon deal, pricing and quantities could change, so add to cart soon.